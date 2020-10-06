Tuesday, Oct. 6
Cross country: Mason County Central at WMC jamboree at Hart, 4 p.m.; Ludington, Manistee at Lakes 8 jamboree at Orchard View, 4:15 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Walkerville at Pentwater, 5:30 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 6 p.m.
JV boys soccer: Fremont at Manistee, 4:30 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Montague at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Varsity boys tennis: Div. 4 team district at Ludington, 11 a.m.
Cross country: Manistee Catholic at Marion, 5:15 p.m.
JV football: Reeths-Puffer at Ludington, 6:30 p.m.