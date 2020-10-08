Thursday, Oct. 8
JV football: Mason County Central at Whitehall, 6:30 p.m.; Hart at Ravenna, 6:30 p.m.; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Fremont JV at Pentwater, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity boys soccer: Manistee at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming: Manistee at Cadillac, 6 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Pentwater at Mesick, 5 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Mason County Eastern, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Onekama, 5:30 p.m.
JV volleyball: Mason County Central at Orchard View, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Varsity football: Wyoming Godwin Heights at Ludington, 7 p.m.; Whitehall at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Portland St. Patrick at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 7 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Manistee, 7 p.m.