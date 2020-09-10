Thursday, Sept. 10
Cross country: Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Hart, Manistee at Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational hosted by Mason County Central at Mason County Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Manistee at Orchard View, 5:45 p.m.
Boys JV soccer: Manistee vs. Montague at Orchard View, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.
Girls swimming: Fremont at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Boys JV tennis: Coopersville at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Boys varsity soccer: Muskegon at Hart, 4:30 p.m.
Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Spring Lake, 4 p.m.
JV volleyball: Mason County Central at Remus Chippewa Hills, 5 p.m.