Saturday, Sept. 10

Cross country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at Buckley Invite, 10:35 a.m.

Varsity football: Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 1 p.m.

Girls swimming: Manistee at Spring Lake, 10 a.m.

Varsity boys tennis: Coopersville/Grand Rapids West Catholic at Ludington, 9 a.m.

Varsity volleyball: Ludington, Oakridge, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Spring Lake, 9 a.m.

JV volleyball: Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern at Brethren Invitational, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Boys varsity soccer: Whitehall at Ludington, 5 p.m.; Manistee at Hart, 5 p.m.

Boys JV soccer: Traverse City Bulldogs at Manistee, 5 p.m.

Boys varsity tennis: Western Michigan Christian at Ludington, 4 p.m.

Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Cadillac, 4:30 p.m.

