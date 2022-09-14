Wednesday, Sept. 14

Girls golf: Manistee at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.

Boys JV/varsity soccer: Manistee at Ludington, 5 p.m.

Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

JV football: Muskegon Oakridge at Ludington, 6 p.m.; Maple City Glen Lake at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Manistee at Orchard View, 6 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Hart, 6 p.m.

Boys varsity soccer: Newaygo at Pentwater, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Fremont at Manistee, 6 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Manistee at Holton, 5 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Bear Lake, 6 p.m.

