Wednesday, Sept. 16
Cross country: Pentwater at WMD jamboree at Mason County Eastern, 4:15 p.m.
Girls golf: Ludington at Manistee, 3:30 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Ravenna at Hart, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity boys soccer: Ludington at Otsego, 5 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Ludington at Fremont, 4 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Mona Shores at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
JV football: Montague at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Muskegon Catholic at Ludington, 6:30 p.m.; Mason County Central at Oakridge, 6:30 p.m.; Hart at Montague, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Ludington at Montague, 9 a.m.
Girls swimming: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 5 p.m.; Walkerville at Hart, 5 p.m.; Pentwater at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Varsity volleyball: Ludington at Whitehall, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Ludington at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.; Pentwater at Brethren, 5 p.m.; Reed City at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Hart at Orchard View, 5:30 p.m.; Big Rapids Crossroads at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
Freshman/JV volleyball: Ludington triangular, 5 p.m.