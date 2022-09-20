Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cross country: Hart at WMC jamboree at Mason County Central, 4:30 p.m.; Manistee at WMC jamboree at Ludington, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Ludington, Manistee at North Muskegon, 3:30 p.m.
Frehsmen/JV/varsity volleyball: Ludington at Orchard View, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Hart, 5:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Manistee, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Cross country: Mason County Eastern, Pentwater at WMD Jamboree at Walkerville, 4:15 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Whitehall at Manistee, 5 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Grant at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Spring Lake, 4 p.m.