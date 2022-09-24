Saturday, Sept. 24

Varsity football: Manistee Catholic at St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lakes, 1 p.m.

Cross country: Ludington at Cougar-Falcon Invitational, Calvin University, Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.; Mason County Eastern at Oakridge

Boys varsity soccer: Hart tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys JV/varsity soccer: Ludington at Allendale, 11 a.m.

Boys varsity tennis: Ludington at Allegan, 4 p.m.

Varsity volleyball: Manistee at Kalkaska, 9 a.m.

Freshmen volleyball: Ludington at Fruitport tournament, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Boys JV/varsity soccer: Manistee at Orchard View, 4 p.m.; Fremont at Ludington, 5 p.m.

Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Grand Haven, 4 p.m.

Trending Food Videos