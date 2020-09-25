Friday, Sept. 25
Varsity football: Fremont at Ludington, 7 p.m.; Ravenna at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Hart at North Muskegon, 7 p.m.; Orchard View at Manistee, 7 p.m.
Girls golf: Manistee at Ludington Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
JV boys tennis: Cadillac at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Cross country: Ludington at Cougar Falcon Invitational, Grand Rapids Christian, 9 a.m.; Mason County Central at Oakridge Invitational
JV/varsity boys soccer: Ludington at Grand Rapids Northview, 2 p.m.
Varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Oakridge, 9 a.m.; Ludington at Montague quad, 10 a.m.
JV volleyball: Ludington at Mona Shores Invite, 10 a.m.