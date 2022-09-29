Thursday, Sept. 29
JV football: Ludington at Manistee, 6 p.m.; Mason County Central at Hart, 6 p.m.; Mason County Central at Hart, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Whitehall JV at Pentwater, 5 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Big Rapids at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming: Manistee at Traverse City Central, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: Maple City Glen Lake at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Whitehall, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at North Muskegon, 5:30 p.m.; Mason County Eastern at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Freshman volleyball: Ludington at Reed City, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Varsity football: Manistee at Ludington, 7 p.m.; Hart at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 7 p.m.
Girls golf: Ludington at The Katke Classic, Big Rapids, 9 a.m.
Boys JV soccer: Traverse City Bulldogs at Manistee, 5 p.m.