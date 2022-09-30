Friday, Sept. 30

Varsity football: Manistee at Ludington, 7 p.m.; Hart at Mason County Central, 7 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 7 p.m.

Girls golf: Ludington at The Katke Classic, Big Rapids, 9 a.m.

Boys JV soccer: Traverse City Bulldogs at Manistee, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Cross country: Mason County Eastern at Pine River Invite, Manistee at Shepherd, 9 a.m.

Girls golf: Ludington at The Katke Classic, Big Rapids, 9 a.m.

Boys JV/varsity soccer: Manistee at Cadillac, 11 a.m.

Boys varsity tennis: Lakes 8 Championship at Ludington, 9:30 a.m.

Varsity volleyball: Ludington, Hart at Shelby Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern at Brethren Invitational, 9 a.m.