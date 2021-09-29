Thursday, Sept. 30
Varsity football: Mason County Central at Manistee, 7 p.m.
JV football: Maple City Glen Lake at Manistee, 6 p.m.; Ravenna at Hart, 6:30 p.m.
Girls varsity golf: Manistee at Leland, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Manistee at Whitehall, 4 p.m.; Orchard View at Ludington, 5 p.m.
Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Fremont, 6 p.m.; Traverse City Central at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Boys JV tennis: Ludington at Cadillac, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Baldwin at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Penwtater at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.
JV volleyball: Whitehall, Benzie Central, Ludington at Manistee, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Varsity football: Ludington at Whitehall, 7 p.m.; Wyoming Lee at Manistee, 7 p.m.; Marion at Manistee Catholic, 7 p.m.; Hart at Ravenna, 7 p.m.
JV football: Mason County Central at Orchard View, 6:30 p.m.