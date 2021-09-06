Tuesday, Sept. 7
Girls varsity golf: Manistee at Cadillac, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: Cadillac Heritage Christian at Pentwater, 5 p.m.; Ludington at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Western Michigan Christian at Manistee, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Whitehall at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee at Suttons Bay, 5:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Hart, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Girls varsity golf: Ludington at Lakes 8 Jamboree, Manistee, 4 p.m.
Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Grand Rapids Northview, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: North Muskegon at Hart, 5 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: North Muskegon at Ludington, 4 p.m.