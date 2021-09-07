Wednesday, Sept. 8
Girls varsity golf: Ludington at Lakes 8 Jamboree, Manistee, 4 p.m.
Girls varsity swimming: Ludington at Grand Rapids Northview, 6 p.m.
Boys varsity soccer: North Muskegon at Hart, 5 p.m.
Boys varsity tennis: North Muskegon at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Cross country: Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Manistee at Leanna Wolf Inviational, Mason County Central, 4 p.m.
JV football: Manistee at Ludington, 6:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Mason County Central, 6:30 p.m.; Montague at Hart, 6:30 p.m.
Girls varsity golf: Manistee at Montague, 4 p.m.
Boys JV/varsity soccer: Orchard View at Manistee, 4 p.m.; Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Manistee, Reed City at Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.; Walkerville at Mason County Eastern, 6 p.m.; Pentwater at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Brethren at Manistee Catholic, 6 p.m.