Thursday, Sept. 8

Cross country: Ludington, Manistee at Leanna Wolf-Geers Invitational at Mason County Central, 4 p.m.

JV football: Fremont at Ludington, 6 p.m.; North Muskegon at Mason County Central, 6 p.m.; Manistee at Oakridge, 6 p.m.; Hart at Shelby, 6 p.m.

Girls golf: Fremont at Traverse City Central, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Manistee at Cadillac, 6 p.m.

Varsity volleyball: Fremont at Ludington, 5 p.m.

JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Eastern at Walkerville, 6 p.m.

JV volleyball: Ludington at Fremont quad, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Varsity football: Ludington at Fremont, 7 p.m.; Mason County Central at North Muskegon, 7 p.m.; Oakridge at Manistee, 7 p.m.; Shelby at Hart, 7 p.m.

Boys varsity soccer: Muskegon Catholic at Hart, 4:30 p.m.; Manistee at Buckley, 5 p.m.; Grant at Ludington, 5 p.m.; Manistee JV at Pentwater, 5 p.m.