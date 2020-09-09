Wednesday, Sept. 9
Girls golf: Manistee at Ludington, 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming: Ludington at Grand Rapids Northview, 6 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Western Michigan Christian at Ludington, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Cross country: Hart, Ludington, Manistee at Wolf-Geers Invitational hosted by Mason County Central at Mason County Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity boys soccer: Ludington at Western Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.
Varsity boys soccer: Manistee at Orchard View, 4 p.m.
Girls swimming: Fremont at Manistee, 6 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Coopersville at Ludington, 4 p.m.
JV/varsity volleyball: Mason County Central at Manistee, 5:30 p.m.; Manistee Catholic at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6 p.m.