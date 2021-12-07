Girls Basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;0;0;2;0
Manistee;0;0;0;2
Muskegon Cath.;0;0;0;1
Muskegon Hts;0;0;0;0
Orchard View;0;0;0;2
WMC;0;0;0;0
Tuesday's Games
Mason County Central 42, Manistee 31
Wyoming Potter's House 42, Muskegon Catholic 18
Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Orchard View 13
Wednesday's Games
Ludington 48, Benzie Central 11
Friday's Games
Ludington 57, Zeeland East 37
Frankfort 53, Manistee 44
Byron Center Zion Christian 52, Orchard View 26
Tuesday's Games
Ludington at Reeths-Puffer
Manistee at Traverse City West
North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Orchard View
Western Michigan Christian at Hart
Friday's Games
Ludington at Western Michigan Christian
Manistee at Muskegon Catholic
Muskegon Heights at Orchard View
Tuesday's Games
Benzie Central at Manistee
Muskegon Heights at Wyoming Godwin Heights
Orchard View at Pentwater
West Michigan Conference
Hart;1;0;1;1
Mason Co. Central;0;1;1;1
Montague;1;0;2;0
Oakridge;0;1;0;2
Ravenna;0;1;0;2
Shelby;1;0;1;1
Whitehall;1;0;1;1
N. Muskegon;0;1;0;1
Tuesday's Games
Montague 45, Comstock Park 38
Sparta 41, Oakridge 23
Coopersville 31, Ravenna 20
Newaygo 47, Shelby 26
Allendale 35, Whitehall 29
Friday's Games
Hart 59, Mason County Central 12
Montague 52, Oakridge 36
Shelby 47, North Muskegon 18
Whitehall 39, Ravenna 31
Saturday's Games
Redford Westfield Prep 75, Hart 37
Tuesday's Games
Western Michigan Christian at Hart
Spring Lake at Montague
Oakridge at Fruitport
North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic
Ravenna at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Shelby at Fremont
Whitehall at Newaygo
Thursday's Games
Montague at Mason County Central
Ravenna at Hart
Oakridge at Shelby
North Muskegon at Whitehall
Tuesday's Games
Hart at Shelby
Oakridge at Mason County Central
North Muskegon at Ravenna
Whitehall at Montague
Western Michigan D League
Bear Lake;0;1;0;1
BR Crossroads;0;1;0;1
Brethren;0;1;0;1
Manistee Cath.;1;0;1;1
Marion;2;0;2;0
Mason Co. Eastern;1;0;1;0
Mesick;1;0;2;0
Pentwater;0;1;0;1
Walkerville;0;1;0;1
Wednesday's Games
Marion 41, Pentwater 27
Mesick 36, Buckley 18
Friday's Games
Marion 45, Bear Lake 14
Mesick 48, Big Rapids Crossroads 31
Manistee Catholic 36, Brethren 32
Mason County Eastern 39, Walkerville 26
Saturday's Games
Kalamazoo Hackett 43, Manistee Catholic 30
Monday's Games
Mason County Eastern at White Cloud
Tuesday's Games
Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Wednesday's Games
Grand Traverse Academy at Marion
Pentwater at Walkerville
Friday's Games
Mesick at Bear Lake
Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads
Brethren at Pentwater
Monday's Games
Marion at Harrison
Walkerville at White Cloud
Tuesday's Games
Orchard View at Pentwater
CSAA-Gold
Big Rapids;0;0;1;1
Fremont;0;0;0;1
Grant;0;0;1;1
Tri-County;0;0;1;0
Newaygo;0;0;1;0
Reed City;0;0;0;2
Chip.Hills;0;0;0;1
C.Montcalm;0;0;0;2
Tuesday's Games
Spring Lake 67, Fremont 28
Grant 60, White Cloud 15
Howard City Tri-County 57, Lakeview 29
Newaygo 47, Shelby 26
Cadillac 38, Reed City 25
LeRoy Pine River 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 40
Greenville 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 47
Wednesday's Games
Big Rapids 53, McBain 45
Friday's Games
Kent City 55, Big Rapids 34
Cedar Springs 51, Grant 45
Pewamo-Westphalia 44, Stanton Central Montcalm 32
Saturday's Games
Reed City 48, McBain 31
Tuesday's Games
Cedar Springs at Big Rapids
Kent City at Grant
Shelby at Fremont
Holton at Howard City Tri-County
Whitehall at Newaygo
Reed City at Evart
Remus Chippewa Hills at Lakeview
Friday's Games
Big Rapids at Fremont
Grant at Reed City
Howard City Tri-County at Remus Chippewa Hills
Newaygo at Stanton Central Montcalm
Tuesday's Games
Big Rapids at Sparta
Fremont at Cedar Springs
Comstock Park at Grant
Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County
CSAA-Silver
Hesperia;0;0;0;0
Holton;0;0;1;0
Kent City;0;0;2;0
Lakeview;0;0;0;1
Morley-Stnwd;0;0;0;0
White Cloud;0;0;0;1
Tuesday's Games
Kent City 41, Muskegon 30
Howard City Tri-County 57, Lakeview 29
Friday's Games
Holton 52, Wyoming Lee 20
Kent City 55, Big Rapids 34
Monday's Games
Mason County Eastern at White Cloud
Tuesday's Games
Holton at Howard City Tri-County
Kent City at Grant
Remus Chippewa Hills at Lakeview
LeRoy Pine River at Morley-Stanwood
Friday's Games
White Cloud at Hesperia
Morley-Stanwood at Holton
Lakeview at Kent City
Monday's Games
Lakeview at Merrill
Walkerville at White Cloud
Tuesday's Games
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Hesperia
Holton at Holland Black River
Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County
Boys Basketball
Lakes 8
Ludington;0;0;0;0
Manistee;0;0;0;0
Muskegon Hts;0;0;0;0
Muskegon Cath.;0;0;0;0
Orchard View;0;0;0;0
WMC;0;0;0;0
Tuesday's Games
Reeths-Puffer at Ludington
Frankfort at Manistee
Muskegon Catholic at North Muskegon
Hart at Western Michigan Christian
Friday's Games
Western Michigan Christian at Ludington
Muskegon Catholic at Manistee
Orchard View at Muskegon Heights
Tuesday's Games
Benzie Central at Ludington
Kalamazoo Phoenix at Muskegon Heights
Muskegon Catholic at Fruitport
Orchard View at Big Rapids
West Michigan Conference
Hart;0;0;0;0
Mason Co. Central;0;0;0;0
Montague;0;0;0;0
Oakridge;0;0;0;0
Ravenna;0;0;0;0
Shelby;0;0;0;0
Whitehall;0;0;0;0
N. Muskegon;0;0;0;0
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy at Ravenna
Tuesday's Games
Hart at Western Michigan Christian
Fruitport Calvary Christian at Mason County Central
Fruitport at Oakridge
Muskegon Catholic at North Muskegon
Fremont at Shelby
Whitehall at Spring Lake
Friday's Games
Mason County Central at Hart
Oakridge at Montague
North Muskegon at Shelby
Ravenna at Whitehall
Tuesday's Games
Mason County Central at White Cloud
Grant at Oakridge
Whitehall at Fremont
Western Michigan D League
Baldwin;0;0;0;0
Bear Lake;0;0;0;0
BR Crossroads;0;0;0;0
Brethren;0;0;0;0
Manistee Cath.;0;0;0;0
Marion;0;0;0;0
Mason Co. Eastern;0;0;0;0
Mesick;0;0;0;0
Pentwater;0;0;0;0
Walkerville;0;0;0;0
Monday's Games
Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Tuesday's Games
Manistee Catholic at Onekama
White Cloud at Mason County Eastern
Walkerville at Hesperia
Buckley at Mesick
Thursday's Games
Baldwin at Pentwater
Marion at Bear Lake
Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads
Manistee Catholic at Brethren
Mason County Eastern at Walkerville
Tuesday's Games
Marion at Baldwin
Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern
Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic
Mesick at Brethren
Pentwater at Walkerville
CSAA-Gold
Big Rapids;0;0;0;0
Fremont;0;0;0;0
Grant;0;0;0;0
Tri-County;0;0;0;0
Newaygo;0;0;0;0
Reed City;0;0;0;0
Chip.Hills;0;0;0;0
C.Montcalm;0;0;0;0
Monday's Games
Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills
Tuesday's Games
Fremont at Shelby
Kent City at Grant
Howard City Tri-County at Holton
Newaygo at Sparta
Evart at Reed City
Greenville at Stanton Central Montcalm
Wednesday's Games
Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills
Friday's Games
Big Rapids at Fremont
Grant at Reed City
Howard City Tri-County at Remus Chippewa Hills
Newaygo at Stanton Central Montcalm
Monday's Games
Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County
Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep at Newaygo
Tuesday's Games
Orchard View at Big Rapids
Whitehall at Fremont
Grant at Oakridge
Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood
Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm
CSAA-Silver
Hesperia;0;0;0;0
Holton;0;0;0;0
Kent City;0;0;0;0
Lakeview;0;0;0;0
Morley-Stnwd;0;0;0;0
White Cloud;0;0;0;0
Monday's Games
Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills
Tuesday's Games
LeRoy Pine River at Morley-Stanwood
White Cloud at Mason County Eastern
Kent City at Grant
Howard City Tri-County at Holton
Walkerville at Hesperia
Friday's Games
White Cloud at Hesperia
Morley-Stanwood at Holton
Lakeview at Kent City
Monday's Games
Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County
Tuesday's Games
Hesperia at Fruitport Calvary Christian
Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm
Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood
Mason County Central at White Cloud