Girls Basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;0;0;2;0

Manistee;0;0;0;2

Muskegon Cath.;0;0;0;1

Muskegon Hts;0;0;0;0

Orchard View;0;0;0;2

WMC;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Mason County Central 42, Manistee 31

Wyoming Potter's House 42, Muskegon Catholic 18

Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Orchard View 13

Wednesday's Games

Ludington 48, Benzie Central 11

Friday's Games

Ludington 57, Zeeland East 37

Frankfort 53, Manistee 44

Byron Center Zion Christian 52, Orchard View 26

Tuesday's Games

Ludington at Reeths-Puffer

Manistee at Traverse City West

North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Orchard View

Western Michigan Christian at Hart

Friday's Games

Ludington at Western Michigan Christian

Manistee at Muskegon Catholic

Muskegon Heights at Orchard View

Tuesday's Games

Benzie Central at Manistee

Muskegon Heights at Wyoming Godwin Heights

Orchard View at Pentwater

West Michigan Conference

Hart;1;0;1;1

Mason Co. Central;0;1;1;1

Montague;1;0;2;0

Oakridge;0;1;0;2

Ravenna;0;1;0;2

Shelby;1;0;1;1

Whitehall;1;0;1;1

N. Muskegon;0;1;0;1

Tuesday's Games

Mason County Central 42, Manistee 31

Montague 45, Comstock Park 38

Sparta 41, Oakridge 23

Coopersville 31, Ravenna 20

Newaygo 47, Shelby 26

Allendale 35, Whitehall 29

Friday's Games

Hart 59, Mason County Central 12

Montague 52, Oakridge 36

Shelby 47, North Muskegon 18

Whitehall 39, Ravenna 31

Saturday's Games

Redford Westfield Prep 75, Hart 37

Tuesday's Games

Western Michigan Christian at Hart

Spring Lake at Montague

Oakridge at Fruitport

North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic

Ravenna at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy

Shelby at Fremont

Whitehall at Newaygo

Thursday's Games

Montague at Mason County Central

Ravenna at Hart

Oakridge at Shelby

North Muskegon at Whitehall

Tuesday's Games

Hart at Shelby

Oakridge at Mason County Central

North Muskegon at Ravenna

Whitehall at Montague

Western Michigan D League

Bear Lake;0;1;0;1

BR Crossroads;0;1;0;1

Brethren;0;1;0;1

Manistee Cath.;1;0;1;1

Marion;2;0;2;0

Mason Co. Eastern;1;0;1;0

Mesick;1;0;2;0

Pentwater;0;1;0;1

Walkerville;0;1;0;1

Wednesday's Games

Marion 41, Pentwater 27

Mesick 36, Buckley 18

Friday's Games

Marion 45, Bear Lake 14

Mesick 48, Big Rapids Crossroads 31

Manistee Catholic 36, Brethren 32

Mason County Eastern 39, Walkerville 26

Saturday's Games

Kalamazoo Hackett 43, Manistee Catholic 30

Monday's Games

Mason County Eastern at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Wednesday's Games

Grand Traverse Academy at Marion

Pentwater at Walkerville

Friday's Games

Mesick at Bear Lake

Mason County Eastern at Big Rapids Crossroads

Brethren at Pentwater

Monday's Games

Marion at Harrison

Walkerville at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Orchard View at Pentwater

CSAA-Gold

Big Rapids;0;0;1;1

Fremont;0;0;0;1

Grant;0;0;1;1

Tri-County;0;0;1;0

Newaygo;0;0;1;0

Reed City;0;0;0;2

Chip.Hills;0;0;0;1

C.Montcalm;0;0;0;2

Tuesday's Games

Spring Lake 67, Fremont 28

Grant 60, White Cloud 15

Howard City Tri-County 57, Lakeview 29

Newaygo 47, Shelby 26

Cadillac 38, Reed City 25

LeRoy Pine River 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 40

Greenville 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 47

Wednesday's Games

Big Rapids 53, McBain 45

Friday's Games

Kent City 55, Big Rapids 34

Cedar Springs 51, Grant 45

Pewamo-Westphalia 44, Stanton Central Montcalm 32

Saturday's Games

Reed City 48, McBain 31

Tuesday's Games

Cedar Springs at Big Rapids

Kent City at Grant

Shelby at Fremont

Holton at Howard City Tri-County

Whitehall at Newaygo

Reed City at Evart

Remus Chippewa Hills at Lakeview

Friday's Games

Big Rapids at Fremont

Grant at Reed City

Howard City Tri-County at Remus Chippewa Hills

Newaygo at Stanton Central Montcalm

Tuesday's Games

Big Rapids at Sparta

Fremont at Cedar Springs

Comstock Park at Grant

Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County

CSAA-Silver

Hesperia;0;0;0;0

Holton;0;0;1;0

Kent City;0;0;2;0

Lakeview;0;0;0;1

Morley-Stnwd;0;0;0;0

White Cloud;0;0;0;1

Tuesday's Games

Kent City 41, Muskegon 30

Howard City Tri-County 57, Lakeview 29

Grant 60, White Cloud 15

Friday's Games

Holton 52, Wyoming Lee 20

Kent City 55, Big Rapids 34

Monday's Games

Mason County Eastern at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Holton at Howard City Tri-County

Kent City at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Lakeview

LeRoy Pine River at Morley-Stanwood

Friday's Games

White Cloud at Hesperia

Morley-Stanwood at Holton

Lakeview at Kent City

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Merrill

Walkerville at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Hesperia

Holton at Holland Black River

Morley-Stanwood at Howard City Tri-County

Boys Basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;0;0;0;0

Manistee;0;0;0;0

Muskegon Hts;0;0;0;0

Muskegon Cath.;0;0;0;0

Orchard View;0;0;0;0

WMC;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Reeths-Puffer at Ludington

Frankfort at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at North Muskegon

Hart at Western Michigan Christian

Friday's Games

Western Michigan Christian at Ludington

Muskegon Catholic at Manistee

Orchard View at Muskegon Heights

Tuesday's Games

Benzie Central at Ludington

Kalamazoo Phoenix at Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Catholic at Fruitport

Orchard View at Big Rapids

West Michigan Conference

Hart;0;0;0;0

Mason Co. Central;0;0;0;0

Montague;0;0;0;0

Oakridge;0;0;0;0

Ravenna;0;0;0;0

Shelby;0;0;0;0

Whitehall;0;0;0;0

N. Muskegon;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy at Ravenna

Tuesday's Games

Hart at Western Michigan Christian

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Mason County Central

Fruitport at Oakridge

Muskegon Catholic at North Muskegon

Fremont at Shelby

Whitehall at Spring Lake

Friday's Games

Mason County Central at Hart

Oakridge at Montague

North Muskegon at Shelby

Ravenna at Whitehall

Tuesday's Games

Mason County Central at White Cloud

Grant at Oakridge

Whitehall at Fremont

Western Michigan D League

Baldwin;0;0;0;0

Bear Lake;0;0;0;0

BR Crossroads;0;0;0;0

Brethren;0;0;0;0

Manistee Cath.;0;0;0;0

Marion;0;0;0;0

Mason Co. Eastern;0;0;0;0

Mesick;0;0;0;0

Pentwater;0;0;0;0

Walkerville;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Tuesday's Games

Manistee Catholic at Onekama

White Cloud at Mason County Eastern

Walkerville at Hesperia

Buckley at Mesick

Thursday's Games

Baldwin at Pentwater

Marion at Bear Lake

Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Brethren

Mason County Eastern at Walkerville

Tuesday's Games

Marion at Baldwin

Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern

Big Rapids Crossroads at Manistee Catholic

Mesick at Brethren

Pentwater at Walkerville

CSAA-Gold

Big Rapids;0;0;0;0

Fremont;0;0;0;0

Grant;0;0;0;0

Tri-County;0;0;0;0

Newaygo;0;0;0;0

Reed City;0;0;0;0

Chip.Hills;0;0;0;0

C.Montcalm;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills

Tuesday's Games

Fremont at Shelby

Kent City at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at Holton

Newaygo at Sparta

Evart at Reed City

Greenville at Stanton Central Montcalm

Wednesday's Games

Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills

Friday's Games

Big Rapids at Fremont

Grant at Reed City

Howard City Tri-County at Remus Chippewa Hills

Newaygo at Stanton Central Montcalm

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County

Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep at Newaygo

Tuesday's Games

Orchard View at Big Rapids

Whitehall at Fremont

Grant at Oakridge

Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood

Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm

CSAA-Silver

Hesperia;0;0;0;0

Holton;0;0;0;0

Kent City;0;0;0;0

Lakeview;0;0;0;0

Morley-Stnwd;0;0;0;0

White Cloud;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills

Tuesday's Games

LeRoy Pine River at Morley-Stanwood

White Cloud at Mason County Eastern

Kent City at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at Holton

Walkerville at Hesperia

Friday's Games

White Cloud at Hesperia

Morley-Stanwood at Holton

Lakeview at Kent City

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Howard City Tri-County

Tuesday's Games

Hesperia at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Kent City at Stanton Central Montcalm

Howard City Tri-County at Morley-Stanwood

Mason County Central at White Cloud

