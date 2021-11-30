Girls Basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;0;0;0;0

Manistee;0;0;0;0

Muskegon Cath.;0;0;0;0

Muskegon Hts;0;0;0;0

Orchard View;0;0;0;0

WMC;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Manistee at Mason County Central

Wyoming Potter's House at Muskegon Catholic

Orchard View at Wyoming Godwin Heights

Wednesday's Games

Ludington at Benzie Central

Manistee at Frankfort

Friday's Games

Zeeland East at Ludington

Byron Center Zion Christian at Orchard View

Tuesday's Games

Ludington at Reeths-Puffer

Manistee at Traverse City West

North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Orchard View

Western Michigan Christian at Hart

West Michigan Conference

Hart;0;0;0;0

Mason Co. Central;0;0;0;0

Montague;0;0;0;0

Oakridge;0;0;0;0

Ravenna;0;0;0;0

Shelby;0;0;0;0

Whitehall;0;0;0;0

N. Muskegon;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Manistee at Mason County Central

Montague at Comstock Park

Sparta at Oakridge

Coopersville at Ravenna

Shelby at Newaygo

Whitehall at Allendale

Friday's Games

Mason County Central at Hart

Montague at Oakridge

North Muskegon at Shelby

Ravenna at Whitehall

Saturday's Games

Hart vs. Midland at Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 1:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Western Michigan Christian at Hart

Spring Lake at Montague

Oakridge at Fruitport

North Muskegon at Muskegon Catholic

Ravenna at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy

Shelby at Fremont

Whitehall at Newaygo

Western Michigan D League

Bear Lake;0;0;0;0

BR Crossroads;0;0;0;0

Brethren;0;0;0;0

Manistee Cath.;0;0;0;0

Marion;0;0;0;0

Mason Co. Eastern;0;0;0;0

Mesick;0;0;0;0

Pentwater;0;0;0;0

Walkerville;0;0;0;0

Wednesday's Games

Pentwater at Marion

Mesick at Buckley

Friday's Games

Marion at Bear Lake

Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads

Manistee Catholic at Brethren

Mason County Eastern at Walkerville

Saturday's Games

Kalamazoo Hackett at Manistee Catholic

Monday's Games

Walkerville at Marion

Mason County Eastern at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian

CSAA-Gold

Big Rapids;0;0;0;0

Fremont;0;0;0;0

Grant;0;0;0;0

Tri-County;0;0;0;0

Newaygo;0;0;0;0

Reed City;0;0;0;0

Chip.Hills;0;0;0;0

C.Montcalm;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Fremont at Spring Lake

White Cloud at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at Lakeview

Shelby at Newaygo

Reed City at Cadillac

Remus Chippewa Hills at LeRoy Pine River

Stanton Central Montcalm at Greenville

Wednesday's Games

McBain at Big Rapids

Friday's Games

Grant at Cedar Springs

Pewamo-Westphalia at Stanton Central Montcalm

Saturday's Games

McBain at Reed City

Tuesday's Games

Cedar Springs at Big Rapids

Kent City at Grant

Shelby at Fremont

Holton at Howard City Tri-County

Whitehall at Newaygo

Reed City at Evart

Remus Chippewa Hills at Lakeview

CSAA-Silver

Hesperia;0;0;0;0

Holton;0;0;0;0

Kent City;0;0;0;0

Lakeview;0;0;0;0

Morley-Stnwd;0;0;0;0

White Cloud;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Kent City at Muskegon

Howard City Tri-County at Lakeview

Morley-Stanwood at Mount Pleasant

White Cloud at Grant

Friday's Games

Wyoming Lee at Holton

Lakeview at Saranac

Monday's Games

Mason County Eastern at White Cloud

Tuesday's Games

Holton at Howard City Tri-County

Kent City at Grant

Remus Chippewa Hills at Lakeview

LeRoy Pine River at Morley-Stanwood

Boys Basketball

Lakes 8

Ludington;0;0;0;0

Manistee;0;0;0;0

Muskegon Hts;0;0;0;0

Muskegon Cath.;0;0;0;0

Orchard View;0;0;0;0

WMC;0;0;0;0

Tuesday's Games

Reeths-Puffer at Ludington

Frankfort at Manistee

Muskegon Catholic at North Muskegon

West Michigan Conference

Hart;0;0;0;0

Mason Co. Central;0;0;0;0

Montague;0;0;0;0

Oakridge;0;0;0;0

Ravenna;0;0;0;0

Shelby;0;0;0;0

Whitehall;0;0;0;0

N. Muskegon;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy at Ravenna

Tuesday's Games

Hart at Western Michigan Christian

Fruitport Calvary Christian at Mason County Central

Fruitport at Oakridge

Muskegon Catholic at North Muskegon

Fremont at Shelby

Whitehall at Spring Lake

Western Michigan D League

Baldwin;0;0;0;0

Bear Lake;0;0;0;0

BR Crossroads;0;0;0;0

Brethren;0;0;0;0

Manistee Cath.;0;0;0;0

Marion;0;0;0;0

Mason Co. Eastern;0;0;0;0

Mesick;0;0;0;0

Pentwater;0;0;0;0

Walkerville;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Pentwater at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Tuesday's Games

Manistee Catholic at Onekama

White Cloud at Mason County Eastern

Walkerville at Hesperia

Buckley at Mesick

CSAA-Gold

Big Rapids;0;0;0;0

Fremont;0;0;0;0

Grant;0;0;0;0

Tri-County;0;0;0;0

Newaygo;0;0;0;0

Reed City;0;0;0;0

Chip.Hills;0;0;0;0

C.Montcalm;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills

Tuesday's Games

Fremont at Shelby

Kent City at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at Holton

Newaygo at Sparta

Evart at Reed City

Greenville at Stanton Central Montcalm

CSAA-Silver

Hesperia;0;0;0;0

Holton;0;0;0;0

Kent City;0;0;0;0

Lakeview;0;0;0;0

Morley-Stnwd;0;0;0;0

White Cloud;0;0;0;0

Monday's Games

Lakeview at Remus Chippewa Hills

Tuesday's Games

LeRoy Pine River at Morley-Stanwood

White Cloud at Mason County Eastern

Kent City at Grant

Howard City Tri-County at Holton

Walkerville at Hesperia

