It’s going to stay green grass and hopefully sunny skies for area volleyball teams as they are allowed to continue to practice outdoors, but when exactly they will transition to the gym for competition remains to be seen.
And area volleyball teams aren’t the only ones awaiting word on when they can compete. The same could be said in boys soccer and girls swimming.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming can proceed in regions of the state that are open under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, but those sports can’t compete in the regions that are still under a the stricter measures.
Schools in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan such as Cadillac can start to compete while Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern can only practice because Mason County is in a region where those indoor and some outdoor activities can’t take place.
“Our (Representative) Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Gov. Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl stated in a press release. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.
“The MHSAA and Representative Council are committed to following all current and future executive orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”
Ludington Athletic Director Randy Fountain said the decisions on volleyball and girls swimming were a bit expected, but the boys soccer was a bit of a surprise.
“We were expecting them to either shut it down or open it up, and they did neither,” he said. “It’s the status quo until the governor opens up the regulations.”
Ludington had a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader scheduled against Cadillac for Monday at Oriole Field, and that has been switched to Cadillac. Several of Ludington’s teams will be playing in the northern zones that are opened up more than Mason County. Fountain said the tennis team, as an example, is going to Traverse City for a tournament.
SPECTATOR POLICY
Ludington opens its home slate of competitions today, Friday, as it hosts a tennis quad. But, spectators will not be allowed on the Schoenherr Tennis Center facility. They will be allowed to only be on the outside of the fence in the grass, Fountain said.
“We are not allowing them in the tennis facility,” he said. “That will probably be that way for the duals. With that 100 number, you approach that quick with a JV and a varsity team.”
Whitmer’s executive orders allow for outside gatherings of 100 people or less, and for inside public spaces, 10 people or less.
If boys soccer is approved to be played next week but still with the number of people allowed at 100, Fountain said spectators will not be allowed at Oriole Field for soccer matches, either. He said spectators will be allowed to park in their vehicles along Gaylord Avenue outside the fence of the complex.
FOOTBALL, SPRING SPORTS
While the Representative Council was meeting Wednesday and Thursday, it approved some out-of-season coaching adjustments, according to the release. It will allow for football coaches to have 16 contact days between Aug. 24 and Oct. 31. Traditional spring sports will also be allowed to have 16 contact days between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31, if the school allows for it and safety protocols are met.
Football and spring sports will be allowed to have four-player skill work starting Nov. 1 until the first day of practice in spring.
An adjusted calendar for the inclusion of football in the spring will be released after the Representative Council approves it later in the fall.