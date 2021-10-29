At the October meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, Commissioner David Nyberg of Marquette proposed an amendment to FO 200.22, the fisheries order governing trout and salmon streams, which would reduce the steelhead possession limit to one fish at certain times of year.
If adopted, the amendment create the following exceptions to the established seasons on Type 3 and Type 4 streams locally:
Type 3 Streams
The daily possession limit of Rainbow Trout shall be one fish from March 15 through May 15 for the following streams:
• Mason County – Pere Marquette River (Upstream Boundary: Reek Road (Indian Bridge) | Downstream Boundary: Old US-31)
• Manistee County — Bear Creek (Upstream Boundary: County Road 600 |Downstream Boundary: Confluence of Manistee River)
• Manistee County — Manistee River (Upstream Boundary: Tippy Dam | Downstream Boundary: Railroad Bridge below M-55 (T21N, R16W, S6))
• Muskegon County — Muskegon River (Upstream Boundary: Croton Dam | Downstream Boundary: M-120)
Type 4 Streams
The daily Possession limit of rainbow trout shall be one fish from March 15 through May 15 for the following streams:
• Lake/Manistee Counties — Little Manistee River (Upstream Boundary: Johnson’s Bridge (Johnson Road) | Downstream Boundary: 300 ft above the Little Manistee River Weir)
• Lake/Mason Counties – Pere Marquette River (Upstream Boundary: Upstream edge of the boat ramp/slide at Gleason’s Landing | Downstream Boundary: Reek Road (Indian Bridge))
• Mason County – Big South Branch of the Pere Marquette River (Upstream Boundary: Confluence of Beaver and Winnepesaug creeks | Downstream Boundary: Confluence with the Pere Marquette River)
The amendment will be considered at the next NRC meeting at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Michigan Library and Historical Center Forum, 702 Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI.
To submit a comment online or reserve time for speaking send and email to NRC@michigan.gov. More information is available at www.michigan.gov.