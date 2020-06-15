The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced last week that its Male Student-Athlete of the Year is Zachary Quinn of Mason County Central.
“The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame is honored and pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Zachary Quinn, MCC, as the 2020 Male High School Athlete of the year,” said Vic Burwell, president of the hall of fame, in a written statement. “Zachary is an excellent example of the type of individual that epitomizes what is desired in an athlete: exceptional athletic achievement, academic success of a high caliber, community involvement and school involvement above his sports and character that is recognized by his peers, teachers, and community.”
Quinn wrestled for four seasons for the Spartans, earning All-State recognition twice. He was a two-time West Michigan Conference champion, and he as the captain of the team for two years. He set a new school record for takedowns in a season at 118.
Quinn also received letters in football for two seasons, cross country for one season and three years in baseball.
He earned a 3.519 grade point average at Mason County Central while receive the H.G. Bacon bronze award, was Academic All-State and the WMC Honor Award.
He also assisted with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and was involved in the Congressman Bill Huizenga Student Leadership Summit in 2019.
He plans to attend Alpena Community College.
Quinn joins Mason County Eastern’s Adrianna Malburg as the top athletes of the year for the county.
The pair would have been honored alongside the Class of 2020 for the hall of fame this month, but the ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s class is Robert Ayers, Adam Johnson, Dave Killips, Kelly Smith, Dr. Annie (Tewel) Sadosty and the 2006-07 Mason County Central volleyball team.