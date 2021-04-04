KALAMAZOO — Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn finished third at the MHSAA Division 4 state tournament Saturday at 215 pounds.
Quinn was able to score third place by getting a measure of revenge against the wrestler that sent him into to consolation rounds, Bronson’s Justin Blankenship. Quinn pinned Blankenship in 58 seconds.
“He wrestled a great tournament. He won his opening match and then lost in the quarters in a very tight 2-1 match against Justin Blankenship of Bronson,” said Central coach Kendal Trim. “Wrestling back is always a hard thing to do but Andrew was tough and very composed throughout the whole tournament and battled his way all the way back to third.”
Quinn, a junior, opened the tournament with a pin against Whittemore-Prescott’s Jesse Morrison in 3:01, but dropped a 2-1 decision to Blankenship in the second round.
Quinn came back with back-to-back pins in 32 seconds and 1:51 of Whittemore-Prescott’s William Strothers and Union City’s Grady Iobe, respectively. He scored a 5-2 decision against Hudson’s Cameron Underwood in the consolation semifinals to earn the return match with Blankenship.
“His win in the consolation semis against Camaeron Underwood of Hudson was probably his best match in my opinion,” Trim said. “He did everything we worked on all week in practice. Was very composed and beat a very strong wrestler and was in control the entire match.”
Quinn finished his junior year with a 34-5 record.