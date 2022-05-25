MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn had a big day in winning two events at the 43rd Meijer West Michigan Invitational Track Meet Wednesday afternoon at Reeths-Puffer in Muskegon.
Athletes in a 29-school area that includes all schools from the Daily News coverage area qualify for the meet based on their performances throughout the track season. The best athletes following the MHSAA regional then compete at the meet, pitting Division 1 schools with Division 4 schools.
Quinn won both the shot put and discus. His throw in the shot put was 59 feet, 3 inches. It’s the best throw in the meet since 2007 when Orchard View’s Kevin Dexter threw 59-3 1/2. In the discus, Quinn threw for 164-8.
Hart’s Kellen Kimes was the runner-up to Quinn in both throwing events. Kimes threw for 53-8 in the shot put and 151-11 1/2 in the discus.
Mason County Central’s Jeremiah Patterson was the runner-up in both the high jump and long jump. Patterson cleared 6-0 in the high jump and leaped 21-1 1/2 in the long jump. Teammate Quentin Lange tied Patterson for second at 6-0 in the high jump.
“Hopefully this will help build some confidence for next week,” said Central coach Patrick Nelson, referring to the MHSAA Division 3 state meet, Saturday, June 4, at Kent City.
Ludington’s Caleb Smith was third in the 110-meeter hurdles as he run a personal best time of 15.68 seconds.
The Orioles’ Lucas Peterson finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.63.
Mason County Eastern’s 3,200-meter relay team finished third with the team of Eli Shoup, Dakota Matzen, Nathan Wing and Alex Tyndall (8:48.89).
Manistee’s 3,200-meter relay team was fifth. Jack O’Donnell, Jarod Wright, Trevor Mikula and Luke Senters ran to a 9:02.17.
Hart’s Wyatt Dean ran to a runner-up finish in the 800 with a time of 2:01.27. He was edged by Spring Lake’s Tanner Guczwa (2:00.13).
Clayton Ackley was the runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 9:55.62. He also ran to a fifth-place finish with a personal best time of 4:30.62 in the 1,600.
Seth Ackley was fifth with a time of 10:08.01.
Hart’s quartet of JoseLuis Andeverde, Easton Vander Zwaag, Noah Bosley and Dean ran to a fifth place finish in the 1,600-meter relay (3:36.81).
Manistee’s Luke Kool was in a tie for third in the pole vault as he had a personal best of 12 feet, 6 inches. Hart’s Revin Gale cleared 11 feet, 6 inches, and he finished sixth.
New meet record
Spring Lake’s Ian Hill set a new meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:12.58. He surpassed the record set last year by Fremont’s Nathan Walker (4:11.00).
It was the only new mark set this season.