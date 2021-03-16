RAVENNA — The Hart Pirates traveled to Ravenna Monday night as they fell to the Bulldogs, 52-35.
The Pirates trailed by just three after one quarter, 14-11, and found themselves down five at the half, 24-19.
Ravenna opened their lead up in the third, outscoring the Pirates, 17-6, in the quarter to take a 41-25 lead into the fourth where they would hold on for the victory.
Parker Hovey led the Pirates in scoring with 16 while Kellen Kimes added six points.
Hart falls to 3-10 on the season and will be back home Tuesday as they host Mason County Central.