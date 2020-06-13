It is perhaps the second-best public place in Mason County to watch the sun rise, with the possible exception of from a mile out on Lake Michigan — yet we give it no respect at all.
It’s full of bass and pike and dogfish and carp and — in season — perch and panfish, but it hardly gets fished.
It has a deepest spot of 10 feet right now, so why aren’t you trying your luck on Lincoln Lake?
I’ve been a Lincoln Lake fan since 1992, when I first came to be associated with Ludington after meeting Holly then-Nordlund at Michigan Tech. We met in the winter and she invited me to come and meet her family at Easter, which I did. Later that spring, we had a dinner with her parents and my dad up at Tech where Jim and Kay Nordlund asked if I would be interested in staying with them for the summer, which would keep Holly from driving back-and-forth to the Detroit area. So I took them up on it.
I had lived on my own at Michigan Tech for a few years already, and was no stranger to being the only person awake at 5 a.m. in my fraternity house up there. But this was still a stranger’s home and I was really, really bored in the early morning hours. It didn’t take me long that I could get in a few casts in the morning at Lincoln Lake before work. I spent a few weeks working at Circle A Furniture, which years later was known as the first site of Journey High School. It seems like my entire employment there was delivering sleeper sofas to single-wide mobile homes in the eastern part of Mason County and Lake County. Yeah, fun.
When the opportunity came to work at Straits Steel and Wire doing maintenance and grounds work, I jumped on it.
But through that whole summer, I was up and gone early, casting at the old launch ramp near the end of Rath Avenue on Lincoln Lake. This was before the nice fishing docks they have there now.
The water was still high enough that you could get clean casts out and hook up on a pike or bass. Generally, I caught at least one pike and/or one bass every morning.
I heard stories of the giant pike in there, so we spent a few evenings and dollars on the lake, soaking suckers in the hopes of a big one. Mostly, we fed big dogfish that never would come to the net. And I mean BIG dogfish.
Today’s Lincoln Lake
With Hamlin Lake headed for a “beautiful” day last Saturday, I decided to give Lincoln a try. I put beautiful in quotation marks because clear and sunny is not necessarily beautiful for fishing — especially with the sun-worshippers giving the lake so much more attention this year. With Lincoln Lake, there’s little chance of a crowd. I launched and found one other person on the lake in a little mini bass raft driven by an electric motor. After I launched, a paddler put a kayak in and made his way to a spot closer to his campsite along shore.
So I basically had the run of the lake. I started by working toward the north shore but noticed the little bass raft, so I went down the south weedline. I was amazed at the depth of water in the channel right now. More than 10 feet at the bridge and 8 through many places. Even up into the river east of the lake, 8 feet was not uncommon.
Unfortunately, nothing seemed to be positioned on the outside edge of the nice, thick weeds, at least at that time of the morning. So I settled in to cast and explore. I recently upgraded my map cards and I put an Auto Chart Live Zero Lines Card in my depthfinder. This card basically allows my depthfinder to map any uncharted waters. So Lincoln Lake was a fun place to test that.
I got no action on my muskie jerkbaits that I threw other than one pike that bit just west of the first dock. I just kept along that south side of the river channel and followed it along casting mostly the open water in the channel, but nothing was home.
I made my way all the way to Washington Avenue on my electric trolling motor’s power and it was no struggle at all to do it. I know in the past you’d have to pull your motor, clean the weeds, drop it down again, max it out and hope that you could keep fighting through. But there’s none of that now. Yes, there are some spots at the back of the lake before the river enters that will be tough to get through later this summer, but for now, it’s not an issue.
I saw wood ducks and muskrats and big turtles and porpoising dogfish and carp, but I didn’t catch a darn thing in that river portion. Of course, I was throwing muskie lures, so I decided to downsize a bit. I tried a small topwater lure — a bass version of a Whopper Plopper — and that took a couple of half-hearted bites, but there was no significant action.
I started drifting back down the river and decided I would work my way down the north side of the channel. That changed when I saw some lilypads mixed in with timber along the north shore. I cast a spinnerbait in there and had a really nice bass on for a minute — I would guess longer than 18 inches. But I started thinking about how nice it was to have a “picture fish” and of course, it got off. This is the real life of an outdoor writer.
But hey, I was on the fish. I believed I was on a pattern and sometimes in fishing, just believing and casting is all it takes.
I fired the spinnerbait into some of the openings between standing birch logs along the now-submerged shoreline and hooked up on another bass — this one about 14 and a quarter inches long.
I kept at it and before I was halfway back to the highway, I had 10 bass and another small pike come in. It took what had been a really slow, boring morning and turned it into quite an enjoyable trip.
No, the lake is not what it once was, but the fish still are there if you will take the time to look. As this spring grinds on, I would expect the topwater bite to pick up out there for bass and for pike to start using the riverbed more and more to escape the heat.
And, yes, I still think there is a state record dogfish in that lake somewhere.
Lures for Lincoln
If you decide to try your luck on Lincoln Lake, I would say a spinnerbait is a must. You’ll be pitching it to holes in the weedbeds and shoreline cover and you may only get a couple clean cranks of the reel, but it will be enough.
Other good options for Lincoln Lake include weedless spoons — I always did really, really well on pike there with the old 99-cent gas station “5 of Diamonds” pattern spoons as long as they had a copper back on them. These days, I’d try to find a Cabela’s or Johnson’s Silver Minnow with that pattern on it.
I’d also try some hollow-belly frogs on the weed mats this summer. I think you’ll have a lot of fun from bass, pike and dogfish.
Finally, I’d buy some big jigs to work the river channel for pike. A hollow-belly paddle-tail swimbait rigged weedless should be a lot of fun there.