MANISTEE — It came much sooner than he expected, but as Parker Rey says he isn’t the type of person who shrinks away from a challenge.

When former head coach Bill Shriver decided to step down at the end of last season, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team board of directors tabbed his assistant Rey to take his place, despite having only one season under his belt as the team’s associate head coach.

“I was planning on going up to Northern Michigan University to start school because I was kind of on the fence of what I wanted to do,” said Rey. “Lo and behold, that fell through and now I’m coaching high school hockey.

“It was definitely a very intimidating decision, being only 22, 21 at the time. But, I’m not one to back away from a challenge. This is probably one of the bigger ones I’ve ever taken on.”

Rey grew up in the Minnesota and later Gaylord, spent his freshman year in Grand Blanc and Flint Powers as a sophomore, before moving around playing hockey in Cleveland and Pittsburgh while taking classes online.

He never attended a physical high school, but fulfilled his high school obligation just the same and then played Junior A hockey, eventually winding up in Canada competing in the equivalent of the NAHL in the United States.

Originally intending to attend the Air Force Academy to continue his athletic career, and hopefully later play professional hockey, either in the U.S. or overseas.

“I was ready to do the whole hockey lifestyle until my body just couldn’t physically handle it anymore,” added Rey. “And, you know what? At the end of the day I did what I planned to do. Unfortunately, I just didn’t make it as far as I thought I could.

“I really went through the ringer mentally. I had to dig deep and find some other source of happiness, and drive for my life. I’m still discovering that to this day.

“But, from where I was when I quit to where I am now, I’m in a great place.”

He admits that he’s still learning that there are differences between being an assistant and the head coach, especially making the decisions rather than just giving input.

There’s the intimidation of having so much responsibility at such a young age, and with so little coaching experience.

“Everyone doesn’t always agree, but we try our best to get everyone’s ideas heard,” Rey said. “Unfortunately, with so many ideas on the table, someone has to pick something to do in practice.

“But, I have some great assistants that are very understanding of that fact, and they’re still promoting new ideas, getting the gears turning in my head so I can have new things I can work with.

“We really work together to give a good product for the kids during practice time.”

Assistants include Russell Schade, the Badgers’ captain last year and is now taking classes at West Shore Community College, Rabbit Thomas who played for Grand Rapids Catholic as well as Andy Quillan.

The Badgers have 17 on the roster, but only five skaters returning from last year when they finished 6-16 and lost in the first round of the regionals.

So there’s still a major transition period for Rey, who works for Century 21 Bayshore Real Estate, as he gets to know the players, and learns what their strengths and weaknesses are.

“It’s tough. We have a few kids who look pretty similar,” Rey added. “I’m getting the names down, but it’s a work in progress. I’m new to these kids, but they’re not new to each other.

“So I’ve really relied on them to tell me what they’ve done previously, and we go off of that. For the most part we’ve had pretty good success.”

The Badgers are off to an 0-2 start, but have scored 12 goals in the first two games.

“We’re putting a great product on the ice for how long we’ve been together as a team,” added Rey. “We’re playing good hockey. We’re just putting pieces together.

“Last year was a big transition. I had never been behind the bench before. I’d always been either on the ice or on the bench as a player.

“It’s a different commadarie. I’m learning how I have to interact with these kids to give them a good coaching product. It’s part of growing into a coach and teacher. I’m getting there.”

He’s hoping the team’s early success on the ice demonstrates that the Badgers are getting there, too.