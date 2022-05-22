CHARLEVOIX — Three Ludington athletes punched their respective ticket for the MHSAA Division 2 state meet during a regional Saturday in Charlevoix.
The regional meet was originally scheduled for Gaylord, but was changed to Charlevoix when Gaylord was hit by severe weather and sustained damage from a tornado Friday afternoon.
Caleb Smith won the 110-meter hurdles with a personal record of 15.70 and will also compete at state based on his second place finish in the 300 hurdles with a personal best of 41.68.
Lucas Peterson qualified in the high jump, placing second with a 5-10 jump. Peterson nearly joined Smith in the 110 hurdles, placing third with a time of 15.86 — a personal best. However, he was 0.36 seconds off of the additional qualifying standard.
RyAnn Rohrer won both the shot put and discus, setting a new school and county record in the shot put with a throw of 44-6, beating her own previous record set earlier this year of 43-7. Rohrer’s discus throw was 122-06.
Ludington track athletes set 11 personal records during the regional meet on Saturday.
The MHSAA state track meet will take place on Saturday, June 4 at Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada.
Boys team results: 1-Freeland 124, 2-Gladwin 98, 2-Petoskey 98, 4-Ludington 73, 5-Kingsley 65, 6-Gaylord 60, 7-Shepherd 49, 8-Midland Bullock Creek 42, 9-Cadillac 34, 10-Alma 33, 11-Essexville Garber 26, 12-Big Rapids 25, 13-Cheboygan 18, 14-Bay City John Glenn 13, 15-West Branch Ogemaw Heights 10, 16-Remus Chippewa Hills 9.
Girls team results: 1-Petoskey 123, 2-Freeland 109.5, 3-Alma 94, 4-Cadillac 89.5, 5-Gladwin 80.5, 6-Remus Chippewa Hills 64.5, 7-Shepherd 63, 8-Kingsley 48, 9-Ludington 34, 9-Essexville Garber 34, 11-Big Rapids 16, 12-Midland Bullock Creek 12, 13-Gaylord, 14-Cheboygan 2.