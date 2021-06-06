ZEELAND — Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer took third in the shot put to lead the Orioles at the MHSAA Division 2 state track meet Saturday at Zeeland Public Schools.
Rohrer threw for 39 feet, 5 inches. The state champion, Erika Beistle of Big Rapids (42-10), and state runner-up, Elle Adrian of Standish-Sterling (40-6), both came out of the same regional with Rohrer two weeks ago at Remus Chippewa Hills.
The boys team was led by Caleb Smith, who took fourth in the high jump as he attempted 6 feet, 2 inches. Edwardsburg’s Edward Stowasser won the state title as he cleared 6 feet, 6 inches.
Chazz Rohrer was fifth in the shot put. He threw for 49 feet, 11 inches on his fifth throw of the day. The state championship was won by Alex Mansfield of Monroe Jefferson as he threw for 59 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Rohrer was also ninth in the discus with a throw of 140 feet, 11 inches, on his third throw of the day. Hudsonville’s Ryan Shinabery won the state title with a throw of 163 feet, 7 inches.
Lucas Peterson ran to an 11th-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. The sophomore ran to a time of 42.78 seconds. The state champion was Vicksburg’s Levi Thomas with a time of 40.10 seconds.
Ludington’s Lindy Murphy finished in a four-way tie for 10th in the pole vault as she was able to clear 9 feet, 3 inches. Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Katie Clifford won the title as she cleared 12 feet.