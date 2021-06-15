The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced the selection of the Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year.
The hall chose Ludington's Chazz Rohrer as its Male Athlete of the Year and Mason County Central's Nyah Tyron as its Female Athlete of the Year.
“These two outstanding athletes reflect the type of character and achievement in both the classroom and athletic environment that the hall of fame desires to recognize,” stated Mason County Sports Hall of Fame President Vic Burwell in a press release.
Both will receive a $500 scholarship.
A graduate of Ludington High School, Rohrer Is the son of Christopher and D’ann Rohrer. His athletic accomplishments are spread over his entire four years of high school and include soccer, swimming and track.
Rohrer, as a four-year member of the Oriole swim team, he was first team all-conference in 2017 through 2021. He was the team captain his senior year, and was All-State in the 50-yard freestyle in 2020.
"Chazz is a goal-oriented individual and works hard to achieve them," stated Ludington boys swim coach Joe Schneider in the release. "He is also willing to go above and beyond to help his teammates become better.”
Rohrer was named all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference second team in 2020 in soccer.
Rohrer was was selected as all-conference in 2019 and 2021 in track. He was the conference champion in discus in 2019, and he won both the discus and shot put this past spring. Rohrer competed in both events at the MHSAA Division 2 state meet, and he was All-State with a fifth place in shot put.
Music was also important to Rohrer. He was a member of the LHS Jazz, Wind Symphony and Marching Band.
In addition to being athletic and musical, he excelled in the classroom. He was a LHS Alpha Graduate, a member of the National Honor Society and dual enrolled at West Shore Community College. He was involved in 4-H, Philanthropy Education, and International Exchange as a host and traveler to Norway in 2018. His GPA was 3.91.
Rohrer will be continuing his education at West Shore Community College in fall 2021.
Tyron is the daughter of John and Nicole Tyron and is a graduate of Mason County Central. She was a 11-time varsity letterwinner during her four years of high school, earning varsity recognition of four years in basketball, and three years in both track and volleyball. She also was a varsity member of the cross country team.
As a four-year member of the varsity girls basketball team, Tyron was a member of the team's district championship in 2018, was named team captain for 2021 and earned honorable mention from the West Michigan Conference in 2020 and 2021.
She was a valued member of the Spartan volleyball team. It was in track and cross country where her athletic abilities reached their highest levels.
Tyron was the conference and regional champion in the 1,600 meter in the same year, and finished fourth at the MHSAA Division 3 state meet for All-State honors. In the 300-meter hurdles she finished seventh, another All-State outing. In 2019, she won WMC titles both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, breaking the conference meet record in the 300 hurdles. She won regional titles in the 300 hurdles and 1,600. She went on to take second in the 1,600 at the state meet, third at the state meet in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles, all for All-State honors. This past spring was the best for Tyron. She won state titles in both hurdles events.
“Nyah has been a team leader. She is willing to put personal accolades aside to do what is best for her team," stated MCC girls track coach Ben Nelson. "Nyah is a fierce competitor, and when she does lose a race, she comes back to practice to work even harder to improve.”
In addition to her athletic skills, Nyah was the recipient of the HG Bacon Bronze, Silver and Gold awards for academic achievement during her high school career. She is a member of the National Honor Society and earned a 3.6 grade point average. She is active at St. John Cantius Church in Free Soil, the Mason County Central blood drive and highway clean up. She will be continuing her education at Ferris State University.