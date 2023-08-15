MANISTEE — Two months ago there were only three players on the Manistee girls golf team, and veteran coach Bridget Warnke didn’t know if the Mariners would be able to compete on the team level.
But the numbers increased to seven by the time practice started, and Warnke, dean of students and science teacher at Manistee, is hopeful of recruiting one or two more before the season is too old.
In addition to four girls who will be full-time members of the team, Warnke has three that are dual sporting with the volleyball squad.
Key returner is senior Sadie Verheek who is beginning her fourth year on the team, along with second-year senior Annika Haag. Both will naturally be counted on to provide leadership.
The Mariners have no juniors, but two sophomores possessing great potential are Olivia Salmon and Clear Wang while freshmen Ruby Madsen, Campbell Kieffer and Callie Shively are welcome additions.
“Last year we were low numbers and we’re rebuilding,” Warnke said. “I’m looking forward to having some new girls. A few of them are very new to golf … in fact, a couple of them had never swung a golf club.
“But even Monday to Friday, I saw progress in them. They’re getting familiar with how things go with the swing, or with putting.
“I told them we’re here to have fun and build some relationships, learn the game and look for improvement.”
Warnke is projecting Haag as the Mariners number one this season, although she’s only in her second year on the team. After a slow start last year, Warnke said she was playing pretty well by the end.
Verheek has had her ups and downs, and struggled with her putting last year according to the coach, but has been working on her short game.
Of the others, Wang and Salmon can hit the ball well, but have to work on their consistency. The freshmen are unknown quantities, and they’ll be splitting time with volleyball.
“It’ll be a little bit of a schedule challenge, but we’ll make it work,” said Warnke.
The schedule will include four nine-hole matches in the West Michigan Conference, as well as one 18-hole tournament each week.
Warnke says she plans to rotate girls in the lineup for the tournaments, giving the freshmen experience at competing against a bigger field of teams.
Of the conference teams, Warnke feels Ludington, Montague and Whitehall will be the stronger clubs. She figures the Mariners can finish somewhere in the middle of the pack.