MANISTEE — One of the things Manistee Catholic football coach Jake Szymanski would like to remedy this week is keeping its momentum throughout the game.
The Sabers started off last week’s season opener in eight-player football with a bang, and then sagged a little before finishing with a 30-8 win over inter-county rival Onekama.
The Sabers hope to extend their winning streak to two in a row when they travel to Mesick for their West Michigan D League debut against the Bulldogs, who lost their first game, 34-18 against Vermontville Maple Valley.
If they’re going to do it, the Sabers realize they have to start fast and keep their foot on the gas for all four quarters against a Mesick team determined to upset their apple cart.
Despite its unsatisfactory start, Mesick presents a uniquely different challenge for the Sabers than the Portagers, and head coach Jake Szymanski has been schooling his players on what they’ll be facing.
“They’re going to come out in multiple sets offensively, so we definitely have to be ready to switch in and out of defenses, and knowing who we want on who,” Szymanski said.
“Defensively they ran a pretty simple concept for their team. It works really well. They have some guys up front that can give you a headache if you don’t get your hands on them.
“They have a pretty solid middle linebacker. He’s quick to the ball, (and) he finishes tackles. Their defensive backs are just solid enough to do what they need to do against the pass.”
Szymanski would like to see the Sabers get off the ball a little bit faster, on both sides of the ball. If they can do that, and clean up some of the mistakes they made last Thursday, they should fare well.
At the same time he recognizes that the Sabers are a young team, and are bound to make plenty of mistakes until they get more comfortable with the speed of the game.
“I thought the defense looked nice. We tackled really well,” added Szymanski. “I’ve been worried about that all pre-season. So for us to come into a game and tackle as well as we did, we had multiple hats to the ball, was encouraging.
“Offensively, we went in spurts. We’d have a couple of drives where we moved the ball methodically, we moved really well, and there were other drives where they brought some pressure that the young guys in front just couldn’t communicate through. That presented us some problems.
“This week, we just have to continue to grow. We have to see how we can attack the Mesick defense, where their weaknesses are and do what we want to do.
“Defensively, we just have to find the right matchups where we can get some tackles for loss, and not give up any big plays.”
Szymanski felt Ryker Capling, one of just three upperclassmen on the team, stepped up on defense, leading the team in tackles and flying around the field and hitting people.
Now the Sabers need to keep progressing and improving.