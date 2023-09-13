MANISTEE — Despite a 2-1 start, the Manistee Catholic football team has been less than inspiring with the way it’s stepped off the bus and sputtered through the early part of the game all three weeks.
It’s something head coach Jake Szymanski realizes can’t continue if the Sabers, who narrowly missed the playoffs last year, expect to reach the post-season in the eight-player game.
Those early failings played into the Sabers’ only loss so far, a rough 30-22 defeat at Mesick when a second-half rally flamed out in the fourth quarter.
Next on the agenda is a Saturday noon game — that’s not a typo, kickoff is at 12 p.m. — at Saber Stadium in the Sabers first home game of the season against the Suttons Bay Norsemen who are reportedly a little down from past seasons and bring a 1-2 record into the non-conference game.
“As long as we come out and we’re consistent in what we want to do, we should be able to march the ball down the field and put points up on the board,” Szymanski said. “Hopefully on defense we can slow down their run game, and get some turnovers.
“We just have to find ways to start out games fast, want to put points on the board and stop guys on defense. When we can put that together, it’s going to be a really nice group.”
Suttons Bay has struggled offensively, scoring just 46 points while giving up 118 through its first three games, losing a 50-12 decision to Brethren last week.
But the Norsemen does possess some size, especially on the line, according to Szymanski have some experience in the backfield that is a concern.
“Defensively, they’re going to throw a few different formations at us,” added Szymanski. “We’ve worked on how we want to block. I think this long week is going to help us out a little bit, just making sure we have guys in the right positions.
“Their backs read their blocks very well. They look for the cut back. If there’s not a hole there, they’re definitely looking for a place to squirt out. Just a very solid backfield.”
Manistee Catholic has outscored its first three opponents, 82-50, behind veteran quarterback Tyler Hallead and running backs Ryker Capling and Nathan Oleniczak.
Hallead is still looking to find his groove, but some of that has to be with a bit of inconsistent play up front where the Sabers are still figuring things out.