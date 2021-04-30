BLANCHARD — Manistee Catholic's boys track team finished second to White Cloud while Pentwater was fifth at the Mustang Invitational Friday afternoon at Montabella High School in Blanchard.
White Cloud swept the meet. The Sabers' girls finished sixth and Pentwater was eighth.
"It was a cold and windy evening, but the Falcons had a strong showing in many events. The team set 11 personal records," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura.
Khole Hofmann had a big day for the Falcons. He swept the hurdles events, running a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles.. He also was second in the 200.
Pentwater's Mitchel Daniels finished third in the 3,200. Jack Stoneman took third in the shot put.
Manistee Catholic's Mateo Barnett swept the 100, 200 and 400. The Sabers went 1-2 in the 100 as Keeton Capling finished second. Capling was third in the 200.
Lee Pizana was second in the pole vault while Dean Sturgeon was third for the Sabers.