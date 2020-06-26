Dr. Annie (Tewel) Sadosty has made a name for herself at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Long before that, though, she made a name for herself for the Ludington Orioles. The two-sport All-Stater is a member of this year’s class that was to be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
Sadosty was a standout in both basketball and track. She was the select few to score more than 1,000 points in her career in basketball, and was named All-State her senior year. Before those high honors on the court, she had already earned All-State honors in the distance events on the track.
Her accomplishments in high school and beyond put her in the class with Bob Ayers, Adam Johnson, Dave Killips, Kelly Smith and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team in the induction class. The hall’s ceremony was originally scheduled to take place this weekend, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class, the hall of fame’s 16th, will be honored during the 2021 induction ceremony.
Playing predominately point guard, Tewel scored a total of 1,054 points at Ludington over a four-year varsity basketball career, enough to make her a top five scorer in school history. She earned all-conference honors as a sophomore, junior and senior, and made the 1986 All-State first team as a senior.
“She set the bar for dedication and hard work as an athlete and specifically as a basketball player in my program,” wrote her coach Don Barbo in his nomination letter to the hall’s board of directors. “She remains one of the top 10 players in Ludington girls varsity basketball history.”
Why? Because Barbo would get a certain question when opposing coaches saw her in warm-ups.
“I recall rival coaches saying to me, ‘Tewel’s back again?,” Barbo wrote. “I guess either as a question or a statement of dread since most teams focused their entire defensive effort into stopping her in our contests.
“In most cases, they weren’t very successful.”
Her play earned her a position on the Dartmouth College women’s basketball team. The Big Green were Ivy League champions in both seasons she played.
Tewel was nearly just as successful as a track athlete. She ran varsity for all four years, racing in primarily the distance events. In her freshman year, she earned her first All-State moniker as she ran a leg of the fourth-place 2-mile relay at the state meet. She also was a regional champion in the mile, 2 mile and 2-mile relay.
She was a regional champion during her sophomore year in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs as the state switched to the metric system and finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in those events to be named All-State.
She finished her high school career as the state runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, and again, she earned All-State honors. She was the regional champion in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, marking a return to the track after not running her junior year because of an injury.
Sadosty graduated from Dartmouth College in four years and went on to earn her medical degree from Brown University in 1995. She’s moved on to become a standout at the Mayo Clinic.
She was an emergency room physician and eventually was the director of the emergency room and a professor of emergency medicine. Sadosty has become someone who imparts a lot of knowledge around her, and she was recognized as a distinguished educator by Mayo Clinic — the highest education award given to faculty there.
Sadosty was inducted into the Mayo Clinic Teaching Hall of Fame.
Sports, though, aren’t far away. She qualified for the Boston Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 28 minutes, she’s coached Special Olympics and she says she’s a “bona fide soccer mom.”