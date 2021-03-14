VICTORY TWP. — Lakeshore's co-op hockey team has experienced trouble scoring all season, and going into the playoffs having scored only one goal in its last two contests.
The latest was a 10-1 loss to Saginaw Heritage at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Victory Township on Saturday in a game that wasn't on the schedule until the last minute.
Mount Pleasant canceled earlier last week, and the Badgers (1-12) had to scramble to find a replacement. Heritage came in with a bigger and talented squad — it's ranked No. 5 in Division 1 by the state's coaches association — and the Badgers were up against it from the start.
Heritage pressured the Badgers' net, peppering Lakeshore goalie Alex Shriver with a flurry of shots and never let up, finishing with about 40 shots on goal in a game that only went two periods.
"It's going to sound crazy, but we probably could have scored three or four goals total," Lakeshore coach Bill Shriver said. "We hit the crossbar three times.
"We scored our goal on our power play, and we had multiple even-strength opportunities, and we had several power play opportunities because they had three of four penalties.
"That is a team that I don't know if they'll vie for a state championship, but they're solid from top to bottom. We hung in there. We held our own, given what they had and what we had."
Evan McCarthy scored the Badgers' only goal, with Russell Schade and Jake Lamm each credited with an assist. But the Badgers whiffed on a few wide open shots that had they gone in would have pushed the game into the third period.
Lakeshore now prepares for its playoff game against Traverse City Central in Traverse City on Wednesday.