BATTLE CREEK — The Manistee Saints took a 2-0 lead at the end of three innings, and stayed in it until the sixth when the Hattiesburg Black Sox pulled away with five runs en route to an 11-4 win Friday afternoon.
It brought the curtain down on the Saints’ season, eliminating them from the National Amateur Baseball Federation Major Division World Series just short of making the elimination round.
“Things didn’t work out,” Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “The guys played tough the whole game, but we just couldn’t hold them in that sixth inning.
“But, I couldn’t be prouder of the guys. They showed a lot of grit this season, overcoming a lot of adversity to bounce back from a rough start.
“Winning our third straight NABF regional title was awesome. But we wanted to play for the World Series title. I always have high expectations, and set the goals high for the team. It’s just the way I am.”
Stephen Weinert led off the third for the Saints with a single into left, Kyle Weiler walked with one out and Luke Linder lined a double to right to drive in both runners for the 2-0 lead.
Hattiesburg benefited from a two-out walk in the top of the fourth inning that eventually resulted in a run when the Black Sox ripped a double. A single and a Saints error scored the tying run which made it 2-2.
“We had them off balance, and then I just kind of shied away from contact,” said MacNeil, who was the starting pitcher and had a no-hitter going for 3 2/3 innings.
“I started nipping around the zone instead of just being in the zone and being effective in the zone. That’s all it takes against a good team like that.
“They battled and had good at-bats, and ended up winning those at-bats. It was an execution (thing) ... there wasn’t enough conviction (from me) to be in the zone and trusting the stuff.”
The Black Sox put the Saints in a 9-2 hole with five runs in the sixth inning, and they simply couldn’t come up with enough offense to come back.
But they did score two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 9-4 deficit. Aaron Bess, the hero of Thursday’s thrilling 3-2 win over the Michiana Brewers, drew a one-out walk to start things off.
Tommy Reid then was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Lucas Weinert followed with a walk to load the bases. Dominic Palamara drove in one run with a sacrifice fly, and Owen Graves accounted for the other with an RBI single.
Manistee finished with just four hits, one apiece by Linder, Palamara, Graves and Stephen Weinert. The Black Sox rapped out seven.
MacNeil worked five full innings and surrendered four earned runs out of seven total on six hits while striking out five. Marty MacDonald threw one inning of relief and gave up two earned runs on one hit and Dylan Bates finished the game and also gave up two runs.
The Saints finished the season 14-11.