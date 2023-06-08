MANISTEE — Hoping to go on a quick three-game winning streak the Manistee Saints Baseball Club hosts the South Bend Royals in a three-game series at Kliber Field this weekend.
The Saints, playing an independent schedule this summer, come in with a 2-5 record after their first seven games on the road, with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., concluding with a single, nine-inning game on Sunday also scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.
Marty McDonald has been tabbed as the Game 1 starter on Saturday, with player/manager Roddy MacNeil taking the mound in the nightcap. Another veteran, Kyle Gorski, will pitch Sunday’s game.
South Bend competes in a men’s league, and are coming off their second consecutive N.A.B.F. regional title as well, presenting another stiff challenge for the Saints.
It’s been a tough early schedule for the Saints, who began the season with a mix of newcomers and veterans still getting comfortable playing together.
“Obviously, you don’t like to lose the games, but I’m still very positive on the beginning of the season so far,” MacNeil said. “The competition we played over the last two weekends has been really good, stiff competition.
“I think there was only one game where I thought we let kind of sneak away from us. All the other ones were pretty competitive. We were right there in most of them.
“We’re just learning guys, learning what they can do, and learning how guys handle situational stuff. It’s all part of this early portion of the season.”
Manistee hasn’t been able to get its bats going, compiling a paltry .198 average as a team, led by Stephen Weinert with a .300 average in five games. Tommy Reid has played in six games and has a .278 average.
The Saints are hoping that the home crowd at Rietz Park will be just the medicine they need to bring their stagnant bats to life as they take aim at a third straight N.A.B.F. regional title.
Still experimenting with the lineup, moving players around, using them in different roles and bullpen spots, MacNeil isn’t overly concerned yet.
“I think we’re getting a ton out of it, and the guys are learning how to get better,” MacNeil added.
Manistee saw the Royals in the N.A.B.F. World Series last year, and that association helped in getting them on the regular season schedule.
From all indications, MacNeil expects the Royals to be a scrappy team, that can hit the ball and score runs in bunches.
“The key here is if we can hopefully hop on their pitching early, and kind of outscore them,” MacNeil added. “I remember them being a rather good offensive club.
“We’re just really going to come in and play our game. We’re feeling a lot better knowing our guys now, and I think going into this weekend we really should see some really solid baseball.”