BATTLE CREEK — Aaron Bess stroked a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Manistee Saints to a 3-2 victory over the Michiana Brewers in Thursday’s second game of pool play in the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek.
It kept alive the Saints’ hopes of reaching the elimination round for a third consecutive year, which were flickering after an opening-game 9-3 loss to the Berea (Ohio) Blue Sox.
“We’re still in a good spot,” Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “There’s times when you worry, ‘Oh shoot, what’s going to happen. Where are we going next’ sort of thing.
“Again, they did a great job bouncing back and fighting through a real tough second game. It was a battle. At (one) point in time it would have been easy to roll over and call it a day. But they found a way to pull it out.”
After neither team scored through the first three innings, the Brewers struck for a single run in the top of the fourth to draw first blood.
The Saints came back to tie the game, 1-1, with a run of their own in the bottom half.
Lucas Weinert ripped a lead-off single, but was forced at second when JJ Dutmers was induced into an infield pop up. Dutmers stole second, before scoring on a one-out single by Owen Graves.
But the Brewers answered with a run in the top of the fifth and took a 2-1 lead.
It held until the bottom of the sixth, when the Saints put two runners on with no outs on a single by Lucas Weinert and a walk to Dutmers.
After a strikeout, Graves collected his second RBI of the game on a single. Dutmers was thrown out attempting to steal home for the final out, setting the stage for Bess’s heroics in the seventh.
The Saints finished the game with nine hits. Bess, Lucas Weinert and Graves knocked out two apiece as the leaders. Aidan Schmuckal, MacNeil and Stephen Weinert each had one.
Jack Hitchens relieved starter Alex Schmitt in the top of the fifth and earned the win, working 2 1/3 innings and did not allow a run while striking out one. Schmitt gave up both runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.
“They worked ahead (of the count), challenged guys and got guys out around the (strike) zone,” said MacNeil. “Defense made plays for them on what balls did get put in play.
“First game we fell behind hitters, and once we fell behind guys then we ended up having to put balls down the middle of the plate, and those were ones guys were getting ahold of and doing some damage with.”
In the first game, the Saints fell into a 3-0 hole after two innings and couldn’t recover. The defending World Series champion Blue Sox put the game away with a three-run sixth.
Kyle Gorski started for the Saints and lasted just two innings, surrendering three runs and three hits while striking out one. Ben Van Nes and Dylan Bates saw duty in relief.
The Saints were held to five hits divided between Luke Linder, Tommy Reid, Dutmers, Lucas Weinert and Schmitt. Reid produced two RBIs and Lucas Weinert one.
Next up for the Saints (14-10) is a 1:30 p.m. game Friday against the Hattesburg Black Sox.