MANISTEE — Wyoming snapped the Manistee Saints’ six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory in the first game of Sunday’s scheduled Great Lakes United Baseball League doubleheader at Rietz Park.
But the Saints bounced back with a 5-3 win in the nightcap, improving their record to 7-1.
The Saints rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the first game to knot it up at 2-2 going into the top of the sixth inning, only to see the Nationals score twice for the win.
“It was one of those games where a bounce one way and it could have been a different type of game,” said player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “We chalked it up that there was enough things done wrong that they deserved that win. That’s baseball.
“It was competitive all the way. One of the things that we didn’t do well in that first game is that we had a lot of guys left on base. That hurts you, especially when it becomes such a close game.”
Wyoming scored two runs in the top of the third, with the Saints contributed a couple of uncharacteristic errors and a walk to take a 2-0 lead. The Saints tied it with two runs in the bottom half.
Manistee had only three hits in the game, one apiece by Jake Finkbeiner, Alex Strickland and Jake Paganelli. Brett Zimmerman had the only RBI.
Judd Lawson was charged with the loss in relief of Kyle Gorski, throwing four innings and allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and one strike out. MacNeil pitched the last inning, and had one strike out.
In the nightcap the Saints built a 5-0 lead after four despite finishing with just three hits again, and gave up one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Finkbeiner had one hit and knocked in two runs, while Tommy Reid had one hit and one RBI for the Saints, while Lucas Richardson collected a RBI as well. Austin Harper also had a hit.
Sam Schmitt was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings of relief. Alex Schmitt started the game and went one inning, while Todd Schmitt finished the last inning.
Marty McDonald set the pace in the first game of Saturday’s twin bill with five strong innings on the hill to raise his record to 2-0 on the season. Jack Hitchens got the save with two innings of relief.
Danny Passinault homered in the second inning and Sam Schmidt singled in a run in the third that proved to be the winning run for the Saints.
Brendan Pierce pitched four innings of one-hit ball to pick up his first win of the season, while Joey Muzljakovich completed the shutout with three innings of no-hit ball.
Alex Strickland belted a solo shot out of the park in the fourth inning for the only run the Saints would need.
“We just didn’t get the big hit in the right spot,” said MacNeil. “You put guys on base, you want to bring them around. It was one of those days.”
The Saints take to the road for a single game Wednesday night against the Byron Center Killer Bees at 6:15 p.m. in Big Rapids.