MANISTEE — A four-run seventh inning powered the Manistee Saints to a wild 11-10 come-from-behind victory over the South Bend Royals Sunday afternoon in a single nine-inning game at Kliber Field.
The Saints spotted the Royals a 1-0 lead after the first inning, and then exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the second to take a 5-1 lead in the cold, wind and rain that made for some challenging playing conditions.
South Bend eventually battled back to take a 9-7 lead at the end of six before the Saints mounted their stirring comeback in the bottom of the seventh and held on for the win, giving up just one walk over the final two innings.
It was a tough weekend for the Saints, who came into it 2-5, as they trailed late in every game before managing to charge back for the win.
“This (South Bend) is a great team, they battled and didn’t give stuff away very easily,” Saints manager Roddy MacNeil said. “Even today being (down) 5-1, they never gave up. They came back and made us earn it.
“First thing you know, they’re winning. We just had to keep answering and find ways to do the same. Give them a ton of credit for what they were doing.
“Our guys ... I can’t give them enough credit. The mentality, the way we stayed in it and never gave up. Those kinds of things are really awesome to see.”
Aaron Bess got the Saints started in the bottom of the second on a single to right and scored when the Royals’ leftfielder booted the ball on Kyle Weiler’s double. That tied the score, 1-1.
Luke Linder walked and, after a strike out, Mason County Central graduate Will Chye singled to drive in Weiler with the go-ahead run, making it 2-1.
Dom Palamara followed with a two-run single, and the Saints scored the last run of the inning on a two-out on Luke Weinert’s base hit.
But the Royals struck back with a single run in the third and five in the fourth to pull ahead of the Saints, 7-5.
The Saints got one run back in the bottom half on a run-scoring single from Lucas Weinert and Tommy Reid’s two-run triple highlighted the Saints seventh. Bess also had an RBI double in the inning.
“We went into the weekend with the goal of sweeping, and ending the weekend 5-5,” added MacNeil. “We thought it would be big for us setting up the next couple weekends.
“And we accomplished it, so we feel good about that. Super pumped about our guys. Super pumped about the attitude and mentality. Excited to see what we can do each weekend.”
Lucas Weinert swung the big bat for the Saints, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with RBIs. Palamara followed with a 3-for-3 performance and had two RBIs. Bess contributed two hits with one RBI.
Dylan Bates earned the win out of the bullpen. Over three innings he allowed four runs on six hits and struck out four. Ben Van Ess got the save.
Wyatt Crawford (Mason County Eastern) was the starter and surrendered two runs on three hits over three innings with two strike outs and one walk.
In the first game on Saturday, the Saints trailed the Royals, 5-3, in the fifth before Weiler crushed a three-run homer on a two-strike count to give the Saints a 6-5 lead.
Weinert had a two-out homer and Reid knocked in two more with a single in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-5 for the Saints, and Lucas Richardson drove in the game-winner with two outs in the seventh.
Alex Schmitt pitched the first three innings for the Saints and allowed two runs on three hits with two strike outs. Ben Van Nes threw two innings of relief.
Reid, Weiler and Weinert had two hits apiece to lead the Saints’ 10-hit attack.
In the nightcap the game was tied, 3-3, in the bottom of the fifth when Weinert scored on an error, and Stephen Weinert knocked in the final run with a single to right.
Brendan Pierce got the win in relief, throwing two innings and giving up two runs on just one hit with four strike outs. Kyle Gorski came on to finish the last two innings.
MacNeil started on the hill for the Saints, allowing one run on one hit and striking out four before leaving the game after three innings.
The Saints are at home again next Sunday for a doubleheader with the Fulton Sultans. Start time for the opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. They host their annual youth baseball clinic on Saturday.