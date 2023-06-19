MANISTEE — Scoring four runs each in the second and fifth innings, the Manistee Saints rolled to an easy 11-1 win over the visiting Fulton Sultans in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader at Kliber Field.
The first game was considerably more competitive, with the Saints breaking up a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and hung on for a 7-3 victory.
“Credit to our guys, because obviously they came out and did (their) jobs,” Saints manager Roddy MacNeil said. “The first game was a battle. Their guy kept us off balance on the mound, (but) we battled and finally got some hits.
“I felt today we finally kind did put all of it together. The first game I felt that the hitting was maybe a little behind, but I felt like on the day as a whole kind of all facets of the game were going.”
Despite some early struggles, the Saints finally strung some hits together and finished the game with 11 total while limiting the Sultans to five. The Saints made two errors, the Sultans one.
The Saints threatened in the bottom of the second, loading the bases on Owen Graves’ single, a double by Dom Palamara and Tommy Reid’s walk with two outs but didn’t score.
Aidan Schmuckal led off the Saints’ fourth with a double and Lucas Richardson followed with walk. Schmuckal scored on a sacrifice by Graves, and Tommy Reid’s two-out single drove in Richardson to make it 2-0.
Fulton answered with two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game, 2-2 but the Saints came right back with a three-run bottom half to open a 5-2 lead and added two more in the sixth.
“We anticipated going just three or four (innings) with both of our starters, and both guys ended up going five, so that tells you all you need to know,” said MacNeil.
“Both guys commanded the zone, multiple pitches and were able to get guys out early in counts. Ben (Van Nes, the winner in game one) I think went five innings and was in the like the 60-pitch range.
“Miggy (game two winner Kyle Gorski) went five innings and he was in the 75-ish range. When you’re getting that kind of efficiency, it’s amazing.”
Van Nes allowed just two runs on five hits, walked only one and struck out two. Brendan Pierce threw two innings of relief.
Aaron Bess was the Saints’ leading hitter, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Schmuckal followed with two hits and three at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored. Reid, Lucas Weinert, Kyle Weiler, Richardson and Graves collected one RBI apiece.
Gorski worked six innings in the second game, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out four with one walk. Jack Hitchens mopped up the last inning.
The Saints rapped out eight hits, with Stephen Weinert knocking out two and scoring three runs while Luke Linder also had two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored. JJ Detmers finished the game with three RBIs and Alex Schmitt one.
“Stephen (Weinert) and Aidan Schmuckal behind the plate ... both of those guys do a tremendous job,” MacNeil added. “They are like a player/coach out on the field, talking to guys (pitchers), getting them warm (and) all that kind of stuff.
“I think what I learned about this team is when we are consistent, we are a good team. We’re young. We’ve got some guys still learning. They’re starting to get it.”
The sweep extended the Saints’ win streak to five straight games, and pushed them above .500 at 7-5 on the season, with their next games next Sunday at the Michiana Braves.