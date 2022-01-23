MIO — Mason County Central’s wrestling team saw two of its wrestlers finish with titles in their respective weight classes Saturday at an individual tournament at Mio-AuSable.
Freshman Hunter Sanford won the title at 112 pounds, and senior Carter Hirschfeld won the title at 140 pounds.
Part of Sanford’s day was a victory against second-ranked Tyler Demory of Mio-AuSable.
“This was a big win for Hunter,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “We will see them at districts and that will be big for his seed as well as his confidence level. He is wrestling really tough right now.”
Trim was impressed with Hirschfeld’s day, too.
“Carter has been wrestling at a super-high pace and really explosive,” Trim said. “He pinned all of his opponents (Saturday). Real good day.”
Trim said Hirschfeld defeated Traverse City West’s Jon Palmer for the title in 3:59.
Zane McCabe finished third at his weight.
“Zane finished ahead of two state qualifiers (Saturday),” Trim said. “He keeps climbing up the ladder.”
Grayden Wilson, a freshman, was sixth at 275 pounds.
West Ottawa tournament
HOLLAND — Mason County Central’s Nyveah Wendt wrestled at a girls invitational Saturday hosted by Holland West Ottawa, going 2-0.
Wendt won the title at 105 pounds, winning both of her matches by fall.
“This was a good day for Nyvaeh,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “One of the wins was against a ranked opponent which will be big when they seed the girls sectional in a few weeks.”