Ludington: Good numbers of lake trout were caught straight out, south towards the projects and north to Big Sable Point. Most were in 45 to 80 feet however 55 to 65 feet was the hot spot. A couple steelhead were also caught. Pier fishing was slow.
Pere Marquette River: Was producing some small trout.
Manistee: Catch rates were hit-or-miss but a few lake trout were caught along with a couple kings. Fish were anywhere from 30 to 120 feet along the shoreline and straight out from the harbor. Pier anglers had little luck.