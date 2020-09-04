Are you ready for… all fall sports?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday afternoon a new executive order that allowed for all high school athletics to get underway starting next Wednesday.
Her administration released guidance recommending against — but not prohibiting — sports involving more than occasional and fleeting contact: football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, field hockey, boxing and martial arts with opponents, according to the Associated Press.
“Given the available epidemiological data and the timing as many schools and universities return to campus, contact sports pose a high risk of disease transmission to athletes, coaches and the general community, and should be avoided at this time,” the and AP reported.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association, which had postponed football until the spring, quickly reinstated the fall season and said three other fall sports that were limbo in much of the state — soccer, volleyball and swimming and diving — can start competition.
“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Gov. Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176 ,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl stated in a release. “We share the governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state.”
The long Labor Day weekend is going to wait for local athletic directors at Ludington and Mason County Central. Both Ludington athletic director Randy Fountain and MCC athletic director Tim Genson said their respective athletic conferences are meeting today, Friday, to go over the details they can.
“Right now, the district plans to be moving forward within the MHSAA and executive orders the governor put out,” Fountain said in a message to the Daily News.
Genson said he’s glad that the decision will allow for some semblance of fall sports.
“I’m certainly happy to make an effort to get fall sports in as reasonably normal as possible,” he said. “I think that if schools, the coaches, student-athletes (and) parents work collectively as a partnership to make this work, I think it can be successful.”
Genson said he has been working on getting a volleyball game to the north, but didn’t hear back. The program’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 15, so far, but he will work to try to get a game for the Spartans before then. He also believes the volleyball season will be filled with more triangular and quad matches than in years past because of the restrictions.
For football, players won’t be able to be in full pads until Thursday, Sept. 10. The regular season for football won’t begin until Sept. 18 and the season will be cut down to six games. The MHSAA announced every team will be in the playoffs this year with the finals scheduled for Nov. 27-28 for 8-player football and Dec. 4-5 for 11-player football.
The MHSAA stated all other fall tournaments will be conducted as previously scheduled.
One of the restrictions in place for spectators is that only two people per player will be allowed at the site of a game. Genson said he’s seen some reaction from parents on social media, but he had yet to hear back from his coaches on Thursday night.
But he said the key will be following the protocols set forth.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us to follow the protocols and follow the guidelines and compete the best we can,” Genson said.