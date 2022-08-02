The Scottville Optimist Club sponsored the Scottville Pop Warner Youth Football Program which included Punt, Pass and Kick events for 60 kids from the Scottville area in the third through sixth grades. The club provided the kids medals for first through third places in their respective age groups and categories, and every participant received a t-shirt. Also, a trophy was awarded for the top performer in their category. The competition capped a three-day summer camp. More than 15 high school football players helped along with 10 coaches from the program, countless volunteers, Scottville Police Department worked with the camp along with recently retired local native Mike Hankwitz, who has 400 career wins in college football. He just retired as the defensive coordinator at Northwestern. This is the club’s second year of sponsorship. Optimist volunteers also kept scores for all the individuals. The volunteers from the Optimist Club were Diane Watts, Mark Watts, Nancy Sanford, Joe Knowles, Julie Vandyke and Dann Vandyke.
Scottville Optimists support Scottville Punk, Pass and Kick
