To shoot a buck, you’ve got to find a buck.
In the first part of this month, that meant finding a doe.
In 9 days, though, finding a buck probably means finding food, water and cover.
Although not all bucks breed on the same day or in the same week, thanks to the way the moon activity falls this year, most of the breeding activity will be over by Nov. 15.
Experts have determined that the peak of the rut is generally the second full moon after the autumnal equinox. That was Oct. 20 this year.
While you may find the odd buck trailing a doe, this year’s rifle opener is likely too late for the first rut and too early for the second rut.
So what do you do?
What follows are tips for locating deer prior to — and during — rifle season.
Food
We live in oak country, so the obvious way to find deer is to find acorns.
They are sparse this year in most of our area, although I’m told they had a bumper crop farther inland. In my scouting of public land I was able to find scattered trees dropping acorns, but they were small. Red oak acorns are bitter and small ones are moreso. If you can find a white oak dropping acorns, that’s, of course, a money tree.
Although deer are known to love acorns, corn and hostas, they do eat other things. Deer are browsers. They walk by and take some of this and some of that. While it would be advantageous to know every diet item’s name and identifying characteristic, you probably couldn’t identify them at this time of year without their leaves present and some prior study.
Fruits are an obvious food source for deer. Deer will eat autumn (Russian) olive berries, as well as most wild crabapples and related berries. Some grasses are favored browse, as are many buds.
According to the Michigan DNR landowner guide, “important foods (in fall) include acorns, beech nuts, crabapples, maple and dogwood leaves, willow, and brambles.” In winter, which could drop on us for good at any time, “important winter food sources include white pine, white cedar, red maple, yellow birch, dogwood, viburnum, sumac, and aspen. Since the major food during this season is woody browse, branches, buds, and leaves must be within reach to provide benefits. These foods are abundant in wooded areas that have had recent logging activity.”
Of course, agriculture supports the deer herd in most areas, so finding travel corridors to and from fields is important. Remember that not all corridors are in use every day. Where I hunt, we can guess where the deer are going to come from based on the wind direction for the previous and next few days. Sometimes we’re wrong, though, and we’ll see a buck moving with the wind or crosswind instead of into it.
Water
Although we all think of rivers when we think of water, deer will use marshes, springs, ponds, yard features, county ditches and even troughs on farms for water. Often, our weather turns foul about three days into the rifle season, so water becomes easy to find. As the second rut ramps up, though, keep an eye on these places because bucks will again start to use them to stay hydrated as they put on miles in search of another doe.
Ditches and creeks are, of course, favored travel corridors for both bucks and does, so never discount the value of water, no matter how small a trickle it may be. Since I’ve been spending more time around rivers, I’m amazed at how small a piece of property will hide a mature buck. We’re talking about a stand of marsh grass a couple feet tall and roughly the footprint of the average car. Every once in a while I’ll pull the canoe off to one side or be in conversation with a friend and we’ll see a buck pop up from right next to the river. We never would have known he was there.
When I owned Lincoln River property, there was a nice buck who picked a small area inaccessible for bowhunting. He was tucked in the marsh, about 15 feet off the river. I would see him come and go, but he never chose a route near where I could get a stand. I finally put on the hip boots, waded toward the backside of his hide and went after him. But the bank was so tall I couldn’t get out of the river right there. He heard me trying, stood up and bolted. A car got him a few weeks later.
Cover
There’s a lot of cover out there.
How do we narrow down cover? We use sign. Bucks can’t hide their rub lines and they’ll maintain scrapes even after the snow starts to fall. Bare earth under a licking branch is a good sign. Hoofmarks in it is even better.
After rubs and scrapes, we rely on runways. Wetter weather brings more obvious tracks.
According to the DNR’s landowner guide, cattail swales, standing corn, switchgrass fields, and plantations of young pines 10 to 20 years old are preferred fall cover. In winter, “hardwood and conifer swamps, brushy areas, and dense switchgrass or pines. Swamp conifers and hemlock are important because they help slow the wind and serve as thermal cover. Three to 10 acre dense plantations of spruce or Jack pine, 10 to 25 feet tall, also provide beneficial winter cover.”
How do you narrow all that down if you can’t get out to see a sign? Go to the computer. You can use Google Earth, OnX Maps or the Michigan DNR’s MiHunt App to look at where the various needs of a deer might be met. Even if you’re on private land, it’s good to look at what the surrounding land has to offer for deer. This helps you understand why and when they might cross your path.
Tips
• Stomping around looking for deer a week before the season can be self-defeating if you’re clumsy and overzealous. For best results, go in the middle of the day and practice scent-control, at least on your feet. Keep an eye out for signs of other hunters, especially bowhunters, and be courteous by steering clear of where they are.
• Bring your binoculars every time you go out, whether you’re in thick stuff or open country. Train yourself to scan before you step and carry that habit into hunting season with you.
• Don’t walk through known bedding areas. Walk around them where possible. Dense pine, or spruce stands are one of the most common bedding areas in our region. Often, there will be lots of scat around bedding areas. Just remember that deer use these areas during the day for much of the year, so when you’re out there during the day, it disrupts their patterns. If you want to see more deer, let them have their patterns and work around them to your advantage.