Pentwater enjoyed a successful year last season, making it to the state meet despite a very young and inexperienced roster that had zero upperclassmen on it. Now those players are more seasoned, and the Falcons are excited for what should be a strong year.
Junior Drew Kolenda is the team’s top returning player. He placed in the top 40 at state individually last year. Sophomores Ali Kolenda, Hunter Cornelisse and Aubriana Foster are all experienced golfers despite their young age, and Mikey Carlson and Nathan Macher, both freshmen, are back, too; both played at state as eighth-graders. Tyler Douglas and Jack Roberts are less-experienced players but should improve quickly with so much talent around them.
“It’s going to be an interesting season within our own team,” Falcons’ coach Alicia Kolenda, who’s also Drew and Ali’s mom, said. “Most all have similar scoring capabilities, and have played all summer long. We have high hopes to get quite a few players on the podiums this season.”
The Falcons were co-champions of the Western Michigan D League last year with Manistee Catholic and would like to take the title for themselves in 2022. Pentwater also continues its philosophy of challenging itself with tough meets at tough courses. The Falcons will play at an invitational at Frankenmuth for the second straight year and will face off with more local schools in Ludington and both Shelby courses. Kolenda said the Ludington tournament is one of the team’s annual favorites.
The postseason will be tough, as consistent power NorthPointe Christian, which took seventh place in Division 3 last year, is back in D-4 and will compete in the Falcons’ regional in Muskegon.
“There are some very challenging teams to contend with,” Kolenda said. “So we will all focus hard on our skills and try our very best.”