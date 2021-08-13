I was recently confronted with the reality that my wife Holly and I might not be able to travel to our favorite Iron River vacation area this fall. It turns out that so many people “discovered” the U.P. last year that it’s tough to find rooms or even campsites in September.
I was seriously considering a September “staycation.”
Since we usually spend seven days on a U.P. trip — with two of those for driving to and from our destination — I figured we could spend five days visiting local destinations at what I consider the best time of year to live here. Because we drive so much when we’re vacationing in the U.P., I made the rules a 100-mile radius of Ludington.
Remember that this is an outdoors-page list. We don’t drink, so no wineries or distilleries or beer cities. Although we do eat well on our trips, we rarely go miles out of our way for food — but there are a few favorites. I didn’t make it specifically fishing destinations because Holly doesn’t usually fish with me. But many of these have fishing opportunities.
As it turns out, we are going to the western U.P. after all, but thinking up this list will give us new empty-nesters things to do clear into October.
So here are some destinations for you to try if your schedule (or pandemic guidelines) keep you here in September. I think you’ll be surprised how little driving is involved.
If you’re going to be stuck somewhere in September, West Michigan is a pretty good place to be.
The Manistee River Trail
We spend a lot of time hiking in the U.P. Whether we’re trying to hike to a waterfall or going on day-hikes in parks or just searching public land for some very late blueberries, we’re always on the go. Having said that, we don’t often walk 10 miles in a day.
Our first staycation destination would require that. The Manistee River Trail is a 10.5-mile trail that runs between the Red Bridge River Access and the Seaton Creek Campground.
Last year my daughter, son and I did some hiking while we were locked down (Holly was essential). We hiked all of the North Country Trail between 76th Avenue in Lake County and High Bridge on the Manistee River.
We wanted to do some more hiking to the east, but we weren’t able to due to our crazy schedules. Both kids are on their way to college campuses this fall, so my thought was that Holly and I could tackle some more of the trails along the Manistee River. I was very pleased with what we saw last year, and I really want to do more.
Everyone I speak with tells me that the Manistee River Trail is a “must-hike” trail. So if you can handle 10 miles, look into it on the Huron-Manistee National Forest website or the North Country Trail website.
The Pine River
I have now paddled every bit of the Pine River from the Sportsman’s Drive access down to Low Bridge. It’s an amazing river that is truly visually breathtaking in any season.
What makes the Pine appealing in September? No salmon run.
The Pine River terminates at the back of Tippy Dam Pond, so if you’re a paddler and you don’t want to weave through the salmon-crazed masses (not recommended), finding a river without a salmon run is a good idea.
Other options might be the Little Manistee River before the weir grates are opened or parts of the Sable River.
That’s not to say that the Pine doesn’t have great fishing, because it does if you know what you’re doing.
But with Holly along, I probably wouldn’t fish a ton. The Pine is not a river that you float, it’s a river that you paddle — at least in all the fun spots.
It’s fast with some rapids that approach class II under high water conditions. You’ve got to pay attention the entire trip or you could wind up swimming.
A half-day or even an overnight on the Pine would definitely be on my list for a September staycation.
Pere Marquette Lake
But I just said I probably wouldn’t fish with Holly, right? Yes, I did, but she sleeps in on vacations and I sneak out fishing. So one of my must-do fishing trips for our area is trolling around Pere Marquette Lake. It’s just such a thrill to catch fish that big from a lake that small. You can watch the anglers all around you reeling in fish and sometimes you have to maneuver to avoid their fish that’s leaping around the lake.
Pentwater Lake, Manistee Lake and Portage Lake would all work for this, but I didn’t spend years learning Pere Marquette Lake so that I could abandon it at peak season to try to learn others.
The best part is it’s a two-hour bite window, so I’d be back home with the fish cleaned before Holly was even ready to go.
And if the salmon aren’t cooperating, you can always take a pike rod and have a ball on P.M. in September.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
This is about as touristy as my list gets, but we do go check out natural features when we’re in the U.P. and this is certainly a must-see natural feature. Whether it’s the big dune or paddling the Crystal River, there’s lots to see and do.
True, there’s no waterfall there and the view from the big dune is not quite as good as the view from Lake of the Clouds, but it’s still fantastic once you can actually breathe again.
You can also get A&W in Frankfort when you’re done. True, it’s no Beef-A-Roo, but it’s got a great menu all the same.
The Little Manistee Weir
This is one of the secrets that elementary and science teachers share with our kids when they’re small.
Being able to drive right to the weir and step out to see jumping salmon at the falls and salmon swimming in the raceways is a real treat. I honestly think people forget it’s there. The establishment of salmon in the Great Lakes is one of the great success stories of the 20th century. With all the doom-and-gloom about the planet, it’s nice to go see what happens when man helps nature along and gets it right. And if the Department of Natural Resources is there taking fish (and guidelines allow), watching the egg-collection process is entertaining.
A trip to Big Al’s for strombolis is almost mandatory with this excursion.
Ludington State Park
Those who know me know that I spend literally thousands of hours in this park every year. Whether I’m hiking the Ridge Trail at off-peak hours, paddling the Big Sable River, launching my boat on Hamlin Lake, hunting, or walking with the family to Big Sable Point Lighthouse, I consider the park to be an extension of my backyard.
In September, though, I like to walk the southern trails and take in the changing leaves from different vistas. Later in September might find me squirrel hunting, too — but that’s not a Holly activity.
If we were here for a week’s vacation, there would definitely be a half-day of hiking, wildlife watching and a half-day (or several mornings) of Hamlin Lake fishing.
Lake Michigan
Yeah, this is an easy one. As I sit here typing this on Wednesday, I’m wondering why I didn’t take my laptop to the beach in my car to watch the cloud formations come in.
There’s something mesmerizing about Lake Michigan when you stop and watch it — it’s similar to staring into a campfire or looking at a waterfall.
It’s a great time of year to watch migrating birds or just enjoy the resident birds like bald eagles and merlins.
If it’s still warm, you can grab some frozen treats and just sit in the car watching the waves and the clouds.
Take binoculars so you can identify the freighters and tugbarges heading up and down the lake.