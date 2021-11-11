Ludington’s boys soccer program picked up several honors during the post-season as nine players earned all-league honors, four were named all-district, two were Academic All-State and the team scored honors overall.
Seven players were named all first-team all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference: Bryce Billings, Tiler Marrison, Lucas Peterson, Matthew Snyder, Steven Stidham, Mason Verstrat and Parker Wendt. Earning all-district from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association were Stidham, Wendt, Peterson and Marrison.
Stidham had four goals and five assists, and Anderson called him the “quarterback” for the Orioles.
“He plays the center mid position and directs the flow of the game, pushes the team on the field and creates many of the scoring opportunities that this team generates,” Anderson said. “He controls the middle of the field and is the big reason this team out-possessed the opponent in almost every game.”
Parker Wendt led the team with 16 goals and eight assists.
“Parker is this team’s most dangerous scoring threat when he has the ball. He is a dynamic player with and without the ball and can create great scoring chances for himself and others,” Anderson said.
Peterson, an outside back or defender, still had four goals and four assists.
“This year, with the defensive system we ran, (Peterson) was able to get in the attack a little more than seasons past, and he excelled at pushing up and creating dangerous scoring opportunities,” Anderson said.
Marrison, Ludington’s goalkeeper, was stellar in goal as he allowed only five goals and had a 0.27 goals against average.
“He finished the season with 14 shutouts. Tiler really blossomed into a strong leader in the back this season,” Anderson said. “So proud of what he accomplished. His presence and awareness were exactly what this team needed in the back. He is going to be greatly missed next year.”
Billings and Snyder both were not only first-team all-Lakes 8 selections, but also named Academic All-State. Billings was in the center defensive position. His play, along with, those of others along the defense, was critical, Anderson said.
“This group was in sync all season and only allowed seven goals all year and had 15 shutouts, the player stepping in for Bryce has some big responsibilities to fill,” he said.
Snyder, on the other hand, played up in an attacking role and he scored eight goals to go with four assists, and Anderson said his flexibility as a player was critical.
“He can play both as a striker and as a midfielder. In either position he is a scoring threat,” he said. “Because Matthew can play both midfield and striker he will be a challenge to replace as it will probably take two players to fill both his roles.
Overall, the team had a combined grade point average of 3.39.
Two players were named second team all-Lakes 8: Spencer Holmes and Kyle Wendt. Holmes had five goals and seven assists, and Anderson praised his pressure on other teams, creating turnovers in the Orioles’ foes’ defensive third or being the quick first line of defense. Wendt, he said, showed leadership as a center back, and he helped to make sure Ludington did not allow many goals.
The team itself finished 16-3-1 with 15 victories by shutout. Marrison accounted for 14 of those and Ryan Millspaugh had one. The team’s goals against average was 0.35, and Anderson said the number of shutouts and goals against allowed will be submitted to the MHSAA to add to its state record books.
Ludington finished its final season in the Lakes 8 8-0 and allowed just one goal while scoring 42.
One of the season’s highlights included picking up the program’s 500th victory all-time, coming in the Orioles win against Western Michigan Christian where they also clinched a share of the league title.