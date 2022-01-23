Several youth wrestlers with Hook & Catch Wrestling Club of Ludington’s Team Honey Badger played Jan. 16 at the Fremont Open. Winning his division was Gavin Thoreson. Runners-up were Diana Ottgen, Emilyn Thoreson, Mike Breitfeld and Landon Mosqueda. Taking third was Jaxson Nehm. Also wrestling were Corey Ottgen Jr., Geada Nehm and Quinton Benderman.

