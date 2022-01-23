Several youth wrestlers with Hook & Catch Wrestling Club of Ludington’s Team Honey Badger played Jan. 16 at the Fremont Open. Winning his division was Gavin Thoreson. Runners-up were Diana Ottgen, Emilyn Thoreson, Mike Breitfeld and Landon Mosqueda. Taking third was Jaxson Nehm. Also wrestling were Corey Ottgen Jr., Geada Nehm and Quinton Benderman.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
What is your favorite breakfast meat?
You voted: